A well-known Nigerian activist, who is the convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan is about to be used by some politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Adeyanju in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 30, stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is plotting to use Jonathan to its advantage and dump him eventually.

He was reacting to the recent meeting between the former president and the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

The activist said he warned Jonathan during the APC primaries that a certain cabal was intending to deceive him and dump him.

“Dear Goodluck Jonathan, you won’t die if you don’t support anyone in this election. During the APC primaries when the cabal were deceiving you, hope you remember all my warnings to you that they just wanted to use and dump you. A word is enough for the wise.”

