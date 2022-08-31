The reconciliation meeting of the APC suffered a major setback today as former presidential aspirants refuses to show up

This is as Ahmad Lawan, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others ignored the meeting scheduled to hold in Abuja on Wednesday, August 31

Interestingly, the major agenda for the meeting was for the former aspirants to come up with strategies that would guarantee the success of its flagbearer, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election

The Wednesday, August 31st scheduled meeting of the 21 former presidential aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, could not hold despite a series of pre-event publicity.

The roundtable earlier slated for 2:00 p.m. was for the aspirants to come up with strategies to support the APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to win the February 2023 presidential election.

Although no official reason was given for the postponement of the meeting, it was gathered that most of the aspirants who were invited to the parley were non-committal, Vanguard reported.

Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Ameachi, and other APC presidential aspirants shun the strategic meeting in Abuja today. Photo credit: @officialABAT

The APC strategic meeting was postponed indefinitely

Convener of the meeting and APC’s youngest presidential aspirant at its June presidential convention, Dr Nicolas Felix, had earlier said the aspirants had indicated their readiness to attend the meeting.

However, in a message sent to one of the aspirants and seen by the newspaper, Felix implied that the meeting had been postponed indefinitely.

The message read:

“Good day your Excellency. Please be informed that the strategic meeting of 2023 presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scheduled to hold on Wednesday the 31st of August has be postponed.

“A new date for the meeting will be communicated soon. Apologies for any inconvenience(s) that this might cause. Stay blessed.”

Aspirants uninterested

Legiit.ng gathered that some of the aspirants did not communicate their readiness to attend the meeting.

A source said:

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has travelled. Senate President Ahmad Lawan did not formally respond to the invitation, likewise former Transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”

Suggesting that there could be cracks within the ranks of the presidential aspirants, especially with regards to Tinubu’s candidacy, the source said the party’s standard bearer still has a lot of reaching out to do.

Among those earlier slated to be in attendance were Vice President Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Others are serving governors, ministers, senators and former House of Representatives members.

2023: Details of how Tinubu turned down Wike’s demands in London emerge

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Wike demanded that if Tinubu wins the presidential election, which comes first, he will ensure he does not influence the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly polls in Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Abia states, so that candidates in his camp and those of the other governors could win maintain control of the states.

However, after Wike tabled his demand before Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate was said to have shown zero commitment to his demands while explaining why he could not meet the demands.

Sources privy to the details of the meeting said that Wike’s demands are unrealistic and he could not really bring them to the table.

