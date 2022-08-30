The APC has dispelled rumours of a cold war between Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC’s deputy national organising secretary, Hon Nze Chidi Duru said there is no iota of truth in the stories making the rounds

Duru maintained that both the Tinubu team and the party national secretariat have fine-tuned the full list of members of the APC campaign council

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has denied any reported frosty relationship between its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu over composition of its 2023 campaign council.

The party clarification is on the heels of a media report that the ruling party has been unable to unveil the full list of members of the presidential campaign council as a result of power tussle between the duo.

The APC stated that there is no rift between Tinubu and Adamu. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Tinubu had recently announced Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong and minister of state, labour and employment Festus Keyamo as director general and spokesman of the presidential campaign council.

A source within the party said the APC NWC was taken into confidence before the formal announcement of the duo.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday evening, August 30 in Abuja, the APC deputy national organising secretary, Nze Chidi Duru dismissed insinuation that both Tinubu and Senator Adamu have been working at cross purposes.

Duru who confirmed that the announcement of Governor Lalong and Keyamo enjoyed the buy in of the party national secretariat further maintained that both the Tinubu team and the party national secretariat are working together.

He also said the party would soon unveil the full list of members of the campaign council before the flag-off for campaigns.

He said:

“There is no power tussle over positions. None of such has happened and the party and the candidate are working together. But it is important to say that we agreed on DG and spokesman.

“The governors will control the structures at the zones. The party can't be excluded and it won't even exclude anybody. We will have an embracing and all inclusive campaign council.

“There is no discord anywhere. More importantly, the party chairman agreed on the issue of DG and spokesman.

“Before the INEC flag on September 28, all other positions will be unveiled. The chairman is leading the conversation.”

