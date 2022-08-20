Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have dumped their parties in Nasarawa state

These party members who are said to be no fewer than 27,000 left their political parties to join the Labour Party in the state

According to the LP chairman in Nasarawa, the new members would be officially received into the party in September 2022

With the political parties gearing up for the 2023 general elections, thousands of Nigerians have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Labour Party in Nasarawa state.

The Punch reports that the former members of the ruling and opposition parties numbering about 27,000 have declared their support for Labour Party.

No fewer than 27,000 politicians dumped the APC and PDP to join the Labour Party. Photo: Francis Okechukwu

It was also gathered that plans are already on top gear to receive the defectors from the two parties into the Labour Party in the first week of September.

This was disclosed at the inauguration of the new Labour party office donated by youth and women groups in Agyaragu community, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state by the state party chairman, Alexander Emmanuel.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Emmanuel said the defectors were in addition to the party’s one million supporters drawn from 56 support groups across the 13 LGAs of the state.

His words:

"These 27,000 defectors are those who indicated interest to join our party within the last two weeks. It was after the one-million-man march that was held in Lafia LGA for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that they came to declare support for our party and preparation is on top gear to receive them by the first week of September.

“Today, we are in Agyaragu to inaugurate this party office which was donated by the youth and women in the community through the Crowd Power support group for Peter Obi.

“You can see the turn-out of people in a short notice. In fact, we are happy with the level of support that we are getting on a daily basis. I am confident that the Labour Party will win the 2023 presidential, governorship and other elections.”

Thousands of 'Obi-dient' youths take over streets of Calabar, photos, video emerge

Nigerian youths in Calabar, Cross River state took a different approach to support the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The youth stormed the streets of Calabar in their thousands on a Fitness Walk for Peter Obi on Saturday, August 13.

According to the youths, they are about to take over their country with the possible emergence of Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as leaders of the nation.

2023 poll: Video shows Winners Chapel youths passing strong message to Nigerians in church performance

Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide had on Thursday, August 11, pledged to be 'Obi-dient and Yusuful' in the forthcoming election.

The young people during the Winners' Chapel Youth Alive Conference also admitted that the time to sack politicians who do not mean well to the country is now.

According to the youths, the politicians whom they described as being wicked have continued to ruin the Nigerian system to the detriment of the younger generation.

Source: Legit.ng