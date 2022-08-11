A video has shown some youths of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners' Chapel urging Nigerians to be 'Yusuful and Obi-dient'.

The words Yusuful and Obi-dient' were coined from the names of the 2023 presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Labour party, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad by their supporters.

In a recent video shared on the church's YouTube Page, the youths during a performance at their International Youth Alive Conference which took place on Thursday, August 11, said they were on a mission to dominate Nigeria and the world spiritually, physically and politically.

Youths in Winners Chapel have pledged to be 'Obi-dient and Yusuful to the kingdom of God and Nigeria as a nation. Photo: Living Faith Church Worldwide

Source: UGC

They also affirmed that it is high time the youths across Nigeria take back the nation from politicians who have continued to ruin the system to the detriment of the young people.

They chanted:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"It's high time we take back our nation from the hands of wicked men and women without a vision."

Quoting Proverbs 29 verse 2 from the Holy Bible they continued.

"Because when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice. But when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn."

They also assured the congregation that their dominion can only be strengthened by staying steadfast to kingdom business and pledging their allegiance to moving the kingdom of God forward and service to humanity.

They added:

"I pledge to be 'Obi-dient and Yusuful' in the advancement of God's kingdom and my nation, to stand for what is just and truthful, so help me God."

The youths with their pledge left the congregation at the event to rise from their seats while chanting and clapping in worship.

Watch full below:

2023 election: Oyedepo, wife subtly tell Nigerians where to pitch their tent to make Nigeria better

Nigerians had earlier been urged to be obedient in their dealings with the affairs of God, Vanguard reports.

The call was made to Nigerians by the wife of the founder of the Living Faith Church, Worldwide, Faith Oyedepo on Saturday, August 6.

Faith gave the advice to Nigerians while speaking during the Winner Chapel church’s monthly leadership conference.

'Don't rig to lead, don't take church, Christians for granted', pastor issues stern warning to politicians

Nigerian politicians have been warned against working against the will of the people before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

This call was made by the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Enenche, leaders who have taken the church and Christians for granted will soon know between them and God who owns the land.

Source: Legit.ng