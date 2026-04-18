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BBN’s Angel Smith Goes Luxury Shopping After Ex-Wife Claims She Has No Return Ticket Money
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BBN’s Angel Smith Goes Luxury Shopping After Ex-Wife Claims She Has No Return Ticket Money

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read

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  • Angel Smith has shared a video of her going to a Dior store to get some luxury items for herself amid a ticket controversy
  • The reality star’s ex-wife claimed that she lavished money on her, and she could not zafford to take a return ticket back to Nigeria
  • Her action generated backlash among fans, who dragged her for her lifestyle and called it fake

Former housemate on the Big Brother Naija reality show, Angel Smith, has been dragged by fans after she shared a video of her luxury shopping.

A few days ago, Tumi, Angel Smith’s ex-lover, had shared details of how much she allegedly lavished on her while they were together.

Angel Smith prove fans wrong over ex-wife, Tumi's claim
Reactions as BBN’s Angel Smith goes luxury shopping after ex-wife claims she has no money for return ticket. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith
Source: Instagram

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According to her, andcould not afford a flight ticket back to Nigeria. She shared a screenshot of Angel asking her to book a flight back home.

Angel was dragged by fans, who made fun of her for not having money yet flaunting a fake life online.

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They were taken aback to learn that she could not afford to fly herself back home, and they lashed out at her.

Angel shares video from Dior store

In her recording, the former housemate was at a Dior store where she was checking out luxury bags. She also checked out bum shorts.

Angel Smith prove fans wrong over ex-wife, Tumi's claim
BBN’s Angel Smith dragged over claimed fan over claims by ex-wife. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith
Source: Instagram

She was seen making a video with a cream portable bag at the store.

Fans react to Angel Smith’s video

Reacting, fans of the reality star dragged her for not having money. Many of them expressed surprise, as they believed she was rich.

They also asked why she was trying to prove Tumi wrong with her video and concluded that her ex must be telling the truth about her.

Recall that there has been a back and forth after Angel Smith and her ex parted ways. At first, Tumi confused fans after announcing that they were still going to have another wedding.

Tumi also accused her of cheating and dragged her mother into the feud.

Here is the Instagram post below:

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Reactions trail Angel Smith's video

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the estranged couple over their feud. Here are comments below:

@ms_doyinsola commented:

"Crazy to think she actually can’t come home. They just plying in y’all faces."

@yougotquestion reacted:

"This babe messed up her chances. Eye go soon clear. God help us."

@bellokefa shared:

"To prove what exactly, this babe has d brain of a 2 year old."

@caring_churchill shared:

"Angel had a life before Tumi came into the picture."

@badgalci04 wrote:

"Went to Dior store to prove what?? you are proving the people right my dear."

Angel Smith's wife shares amount spent on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith’s wife, Tumi, had shared more details on what led to the breakdown of their union.

In a post making the rounds online, she made several allegations against Angel Smith, including claims about the amount he spent on her. What he said generated a series of reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts on the union.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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