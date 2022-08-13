Nigerian youths in Calabar, Cross River state took a different approach to support the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi

The youth stormed the streets of Calabar in their thousands on a Fitness Walk for Peter Obi on Saturday, August 13

According to the youths, they are about to take over their country with the possible emergence of Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as leaders of the nation

With the growing popularity of his candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election, supporters of Peter Obi have taken to the street in Calabar, Cross River state for a fitness walk.

The supporters who popularly refer to themselves as Obi-dient and Yusuful people - words coined from the names of the Labour Party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates - filled the streets of Calabar in their thousands.

Turning the fitness walk into a carnival, the Peter Obi supporters danced to music played by the Disc Jockey while raising their banners and flyers which were shared with residents of the city.

Also, some of the supporters on the streets were seen wearing t-shirts showing images of Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Reacting to the event and turnout of the Labour Party's candidate's supporters, Nigerians on social media described the Peter Obi movement as a wake-up call for every youth in the country.

A Twitter user with the name @Yokosounds said:

"We are about to change our country I can’t wait !!!"

Another user, @AgwuNgogo1, described the Calabra fitness walk for Peter Obi as "pure organic".

He said:

"This is pure organic love for our incoming president, if you yet to join the movement do so now, to be counted among those that stood and fought for better naija, this country must work in our lifetime. All hail OBidient."

Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide had on Thursday, August 11, pledged to be 'Obi-dient and Yusuful' in the forthcoming election.

The young people during the Winners' Chapel Youth Alive Conference also admitted that the time to sack politicians who do not mean well to the country is now.

According to the youths, the politicians whom they described as being wicked have continued to ruin the Nigerian system to the detriment of the younger generation.

Nigerians had earlier been urged to be obedient in their dealings with the affairs of God.

The call was made to Nigerians by the wife of the founder of the Living Faith Church, Worldwide, Faith Oyedepo on Saturday, August 6.

Faith gave the advice to Nigerians while speaking during the Winner Chapel church’s monthly leadership conference.

