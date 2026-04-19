Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after his side lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge

The Blues' hope of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League took a massive blow with the defeat

Chelsea set an unwanted record of losing four consecutive matches without scoring for the first time in 28 years

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior has reacted after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 18.

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha’s goal condemned the Blues to a disappointing loss in front of their home fans.

Chelsea created the first real chance in the 25th minute, with Estevao Willian striking the post before being forced off through injury.

Wesley Fofana sustains an injury, and Manchester United capitalises on his absence to score a goal against Chelsea. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Moments later, Enzo Fernandez came close with a well-placed effort inside the United penalty area.

In the 43rd minute, Manchester United capitalised on Wesley Fofana’s temporary absence, breaking the deadlock as Cunha fired home from close range.

In the second half, Liam Delap hit the crossbar with a header, while Fofana also rattled the woodwork shortly after.

Moisés Caicedo went close with a powerful long-range strike, but Chelsea were unable to find an equaliser.

The victory strengthens Manchester United’s hold on third place in the Premier League and leaves Rosenior’s side further adrift in the race for European qualification. United have now recorded eight wins in 12 league matches under Michael Carrick.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, having played a game more, as their Champions League hopes continue to fade, per Sky Sports.

According to Goalsside, Rosenior’s team have now lost four consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since 1998.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the unwanted record set by Liam Rosenior. Read them below:

@redchampagnebox said:

This fraud has destroyed every record. Manchester United has not won in Stamford Bridge for 20 years. That record has been broken by this same fraud. I have stopped watching them until something there is a change."

@AyoolaMos189 wrote:

"He’s been setting his own records since becoming Chelsea’s coach. Keep it going, man."

@manteesay added:

"Imagine the names of coaches that were associated with Chelsea back in the day...Mourinho, Ancelloti, we even were floating Zidane to take over... Who is this guy we have as a coach?"

Rosenior reacts to loss vs Manchester United

Liam Rosenior sets an unwanted record as manager of Chelsea. Photo by: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA and Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted that the result against Manchester United is difficult to take.

The former Strasbourg manager explained that the players failed to take advantage of their chances. He said:

"It was a really difficult result to take. They've had one shot on our goal when we're down to ten men because of an injury and they score.

"We have wave after wave of attack, put crosses in the box, and have moments that we don't take advantage – we've hit the woodwork several times," according to the official website.

On the chances of Chelsea qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season, Rosenior said:

"We just need to win the next game. We can't think about other teams, we have to focus on ourselves and we have to make sure we put things right."

Nimbus Pronos predicts Chelsea vs Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos shared its prediction for the crucial Saturday evening match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The cat hesitated in front of the three bowls of feline meal before burying its head into the bowl labelled Chelsea, signifying a win for the World champions.

Source: Legit.ng