Nigerian government updates banned import list, including cement and fertiliser, effective April 1, 2026

World Bank urges Nigeria to reconsider import bans to enhance market competitiveness and customs revenue

Gradual reduction of Import Adjustment Taxes aligns with Nigeria's commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian government has updated its list of items not allowed to be imported into the country, with cement, soaps, fertiliser and 14 other goods and products on top of the list.

The development was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance and signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, following presidential approval of the 2026 fiscal policy measures.

President Bola Tinubu's government bans items from being imported into Ingeria. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

FG reveals date to commence ban

The document disclosed that the revised measures became effective from April 1, 2026, under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff guidelines.

The circular states:

“This is to confirm that His Excellency, Mr President, has approved the implementation of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures made up of Supplementary Protection Measures (SPM)… with effect from 1st April 2026.”

The ministry disclosed that the list applies to goods originating from non-ECOWAS countries and is part of a larger trade protection measure.

“The approved SPM, in line with the provision of the ECOWAS CET, comprises… Import Prohibition list (Trade), applicable only to certain goods originating from non-ECOWAS Member States. It consists of 17 items,” the document stated.

Full list of banned items

According to a report by Punch, the details from Annex III showed that the prohibited categories include:

Frozen poultry

Pork

Beef and other meat products such as carcasses, cuts, offal, tongues and livers

Bird eggs, excluding those for breeding and research

Refined vegetable oils, excluding specific categories like linseed, castor and olive oil

Cane or beet sugar in retail packs; cocoa butter, cocoa powder and related cocoa preparations

Tomatoes, whether fresh, in pieces or processed into paste and concentrates

Waters, including mineral and aerated drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages containing sweetening matter

Bagged cement

Medicaments across multiple classifications

Waste pharmaceuticals

Mineral and chemical fertilisers containing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium

Soaps

Detergents

Corrugated paper, paperboard, and cartons

Hollow glass bottles exceeding 150 millilitres

Flat-rolled iron or non-alloy steel products, as well as ballpoint pens and their parts, including refills.

New policy complies with AfCTA

According to the circular, Import Adjustment Tax on 192 tariff items were also introduced, stating that the levies would be gradually phased out in accordance with Nigeria’s commitment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

The circular revealed that with effect from January 2027, all Import Adjustment Taxes, excluding products on AfCTA 3 per cent, shall be gradually reduced on an annual basis until full elimination to zero per cent by 2030.

The Nigerian government also announced that duties, including a green tax surcharge, would commence from July 1, 2026, with a 90-day grace period for compliance.

The ministry stated that importers with existing trade documentation before April 1, 2026, would be allowed to clear goods under the old regime, within the grace period, while new transactions would fall under the updated policy.

“However, any new import transaction entered from the 1st of April 2026 shall be subjected to the new import duty regime,” the circular revealed.

World Bank asks Nigeria to end import bans

The measure will replace the 2023 fiscal policy guidelines and will be published in the official gazette as the Nigerian government intensifies efforts to protect industries and reduce dependence on imports.

Reports say the World Bank has asked Nigeria to end import bans for a more competitive market.

The institution disclosed in its 2025 report on Nigeria that the country could boost customs income by 66% if the Nigerian government ended arbitrary tariff deviations and import bans.

Experts ask Nigeria to reconsider cement and fertiliser

The World Bank linked tariff policy to lost government revenue, stating that high tariffs and import bans are a major cause of evasion and a reduction in customs collections.

Experts say the list of prohibited import items will grow, including locally produced items, but asked the government to reconsider some items on the list, such as cement and fertiliser.

Experts kick as FG adds cement to import ban list, ask government to licence importers. Credit: Dangote Cement

Source: Getty Images

They say that the country should licence select importers to bring in cement to crash the price of the product.

According to them, the import of fertilisers will help to boost agriculture and food production in the country.

FG reduces car import tariff from 70% to 40%

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has reduced the import tariff on fully built passenger vehicles from 70 per cent to 40 per cent under its 2026 fiscal policy measures, in a move aimed at improving access to cars in Nigeria.

The policy, announced as part of the newly approved fiscal framework, applies to fully assembled vehicles, including four-wheel drives and station wagons.

This announcement is contained in a statement by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), posted on the agency’s website on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng