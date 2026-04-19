Ademola Lookman became only the second Nigerian to score in a Copa del Rey final in 29 years

Atletico Madrid lost 3-2 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad

The Super Eagles star continues his impressive form for Atletico since joining in January from Atalanta

Ademola Lookman etched his name into the history books with a landmark goal in the Copa del Rey final, but it was not enough to save Atlético Madrid from a painful defeat to Real Sociedad.

The thrilling encounter ended 2-2 after regulation time at the Estadio de La Cartuja before Sociedad triumphed 3-2 on penalties, leaving Atletico to reflect on what might have been despite Lookman’s historic contribution.

Atletico Madrid saw their chances of a first Copa del Rey title in 13 years go up in smoke after losing to Real Sociedad in the final. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The final was packed with drama from start to finish as Real Sociedad stunned Atletico with an early goal, only for Lookman to respond swiftly, Yahoo Sports reports.

Sociedad regained the lead before halftime through captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who calmly converted from the penalty spot.

Atletico refused to give up, and their persistence paid off late in the game when Julian Alvarez found the equaliser to make it 2-2 just before added time.

Lookman remained a constant threat throughout the contest, nearly grabbing a second goal before being substituted early in the second half.

Ultimately, neither side could find a winner in regulation time, forcing the match into a shootout where Sociedad held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties.

Lookman breaks 29-year-old record

Lookman’s goal in the Copa del Rey final vs Sociedad was more than just an equaliser, it was a historic milestone for the Atletico forward.

According to Opta, the 28-year-old winger became only the second player from Nigeria to score in a Copa del Rey final, following Finidi George, who achieved the feat back in 1997.

Ademola Lookman became the second Nigerian player to score in the Copa del Rey final after Finidi George. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Lookman’s goal came at a crucial moment, cancelling out an early opener from Ander Barrenetxea and restoring belief within the Atletico ranks.

With a composed left-footed finish from the edge of the box, Lookman once again demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure, especially in big games.

The goal further underlined his growing influence since joining Atletico, as he continues to shine on Spanish football’s biggest stages.

Lookman’s rise at Atletico continues despite defeat

While the result ended in disappointment, Lookman’s individual performance stood out once again.

The 28-year-old Nigerian forward has been in excellent form since his move from Atalanta, contributing goals and assists consistently.

With seven goals and four assists in just 18 appearances, Lookman has quickly become a key figure in Diego Simeone’s attacking setup.

His ability to step up in decisive moments, whether in domestic competitions or in Europe, has made him one of Atletico’s most reliable performers.

Although Atletico Madrid fell short of lifting the trophy, Lookman’s record-breaking night serves as another reminder of his growing stature in European football.

Simeone explains why he subbed Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Simeone has opened up on why he substituted Lookman early in the second half of the Copa del Rey final.

Simeone substituted Lookman in the 62nd minute despite his team being behind and needing a goal, raising questions from fans over what has become a customary one-hour mark substitution.

Source: Legit.ng