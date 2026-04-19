The United States has sanctioned four individuals and four entities for fuelling Sudan’s civil war

This Colombian-led network recruited fighters, including children, for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

The sanctions block assets in the US and aim to disrupt operations worsening Sudan’s humanitarian crisis

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on four individuals and four entities for their involvement in fuelling the civil war in Sudan.

This network, largely composed of Colombian nationals and companies, has been recruiting fighters—including children—for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group accused of committing atrocities against civilians.

US sanctions target Colombian-led network fuelling Sudan war. Photo credit: Ebrahim HAMID / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

1. Alvaro Andres Quijano Becerra

Role: Retired Colombian military officer, dual Colombian-Italian national.

Location: Based in the United Arab Emirates.

Activities: Central figure in recruiting and deploying former Colombian military personnel to Sudan. Previously linked to the Norte del Valle Cartel.

Sanction Basis: Designated under Executive Order (E.O.) 14098 for actions threatening Sudan’s peace and stability.

2. Claudia Viviana Oliveros Forero

Role: Colombian national, wife of Quijano.

Position: Owner and manager of International Services Agency (A4SI).

Activities: Oversaw recruitment campaigns for fighters, including drone operators and snipers.

Sanction Basis: Designated under E.O. 14098 for leadership role in A4SI.

3. Mateo Andres Duque Botero

Role: Dual Colombian-Spanish national.

Position: Manager of Maine Global Corp S.A.S.

Activities: Managed funds and payroll for Colombian fighters, facilitated foreign exchange transactions, and oversaw wire transfers worth millions of U.S. dollars.

Sanction Basis: Designated under E.O. 14098 for leadership role in Maine Global Corp.

4. Monica Muñoz Ucros

Role: Colombian national.

Position: Alternate manager of Maine Global Corp and manager of Comercializadora San Bendito.

Activities: Engaged in wire transfers with U.S. companies linked to Duque.

Sanction Basis: Designated under E.O. 14098 for leadership role in Maine Global Corp.

Entities Sanctioned

1.International Services Agency (A4SI)

Location: Bogota, Colombia.

Activities: Recruitment hub for Colombian fighters, including children.

Sanction Basis: Designated under E.O. 14098 for destabilising Sudan.

2.Global Staffing S.A. (Talent Bridge, S.A.)

Location: Panama.

Activities: Acted as a front to minimise A4SI’s legal exposure, signed contracts and received funds on its behalf.

Sanction Basis: Designated under E.O. 14098 for acting on behalf of A4SI.

3.Maine Global Corp S.A.S.

Location: Bogota, Colombia.

Activities: Managed and disbursed funds for Global Staffing and the company hiring Colombian fighters.

Sanction Basis: Designated under E.O. 14098 for providing financial support to Global Staffing.

4.Comercializadora San Bendito

Location: Bogota, Colombia.

Activities: Managed by Monica Muñoz Ucros, engaged in wire transfers with U.S. companies.

Sanction Basis: Designated under E.O. 14098 for being controlled by Munoz.

Treasury blocks assets linked to Sudan conflict operations. Photo credit: Ebrahim HAMID / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sanctions Implications

All property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities within the United States or controlled by U.S. persons are blocked. Transactions involving these persons are prohibited unless authorised by OFAC. This action underscores Washington’s determination to disrupt networks that fuel Sudan’s civil war and worsen its humanitarian crisis.

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