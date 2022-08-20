Peter Obi on Saturday, August commended a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo for joining the Labour Party

The former governor appreciated Valentine Ozigbo for endorsing his 2023 presidential candidacy under the Labour Party

Obi also called on all his supporters across the globe to welcome Ozigbo to the Obi-dient movement family

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the recent endorsement of his candidacy by a former governorship hopeful in Anambra state, Valentine Ozigbo.

In an appreciation tweet made on Saturday, August 20, Obi said he is grateful to Ozigbo for his endorsement.

Peter Obi has called on all his supporters to join him in welcoming Valentine Ozigbo to the Obidient family. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Describing Ozigbo as his friend and brother, Obi also called on his supporters to welcome the former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party and Obi-dient movement family.

In addition, Obi said the party and its supporters will take back Nigeria from the different forces holding the nation back.

His words:

"I am grateful for the endorsement by my brother and friend, @ValentineOzigbo. Please join me in welcoming him to the Labour Party and to the #OBIdient Movement Family. Together, we will take back Nigeria. -PO"

Source: Legit.ng