Obidient youths in Katsina state have adopted a new strategy to sensitise the people about the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

The youths took to cleaning of streets, gutter, and markets in the state while sensitizing residents ahead of the polls

Members of the Obidient supporters were led by Chigozie Alex to keep President Muhammadu Buhari's state clean

Some supporters of the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have taken to the streets of Katsina state to render community service to the people.

These supporters who popularly refer to themselves as Obi-dients, were at the Katsina Central Market to clean up the environment on Saturday, August 20.

In various posts shared on social media, supporters of Peter Obi could be seen with their shovels, rakes and other cleaning tools on the streets.

Obi-dients stormed the streets of Katsina to clean the Central Market and other locations in the state. Photo: @ObibabaB

Some of the activities in which they were involved include the cleaning of gutters, sweeping of roads and clearing of dirt dumped on the streets of Katsina state.

In a post made by the Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilisation team, the members of the Obidient supporters were led by Chigozie Alex.

The Obidient team in Katsina also engaged in residents' enlightenment activity ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Commending Alex for his efforts, the team said his labour will never be in vain after he also joined the Obidients in mobilising for their 1 million march in Imo state.

The tweet by the team said:

"Dear @ChigozieIAlex, thanks for all you do. You joined in mobilizing for Katsina Central Market clean up today.

"You also joined in mobilizing for IMO State 1 million man march held today. Furthermore, you're really Obedient remember your labor will never be in vain. Thanks."

Nigerians react

Reacting some Nigerians said that the Obidients are working so hard to steal the people's hearts ahead of the election while others added that being Obidient comes in different forms.

