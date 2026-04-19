The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has apologised for the delay in releasing the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted on Friday, April 17, 2026.

JAMB had earlier fixed Saturday for the release of the second batch of the 2026 UTME but failed to do so, sparking frustration among candidates.

JAMB apologises as UTME 2026 results face release delay.

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board attributed the delay to the unavailability of its chief executive due to an official engagement.

“We sincerely apologise for the delay in releasing the results for Friday, 17th April, which is the second batch in the series as earlier promised.

“Our Chief Executive was unavailable due to an important engagement but would be in the office today, and we assure you that the results will be released later today, surely before nightfall.

“We also extend our heartfelt apologies to those who stayed up waiting for the release. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement read.

This comes after JAMB released the first batch of results for candidates who wrote on Thursday, April 16, 2026, with 632,788 results made available.

Candidates were advised to check via SMS by sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number linked to their registration.

Source: Legit.ng