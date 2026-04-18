Sachet water prices have risen, with a bag now selling between N300 and N350, up from N250, while premium brands sell for more than N500

Residents and vendors say the hike is straining household budgets and reducing purchasing power, as many consumers cut back on quantity

Producers attribute the increase to higher costs of diesel, raw materials, and transportation, while critics blame weak government regulation

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Residents of Kano are grappling with a fresh spike in the cost of sachet water—commonly known as “pure water”—as prices rise noticeably across the city.

A bag that previously sold for about N250 is now priced between N300 and N350, depending on the brand and location. Premium variants have seen even steeper increases, jumping from roughly N500 to as high as N700 per bag.

Bag of Pure Water Becomes Costlier in Major Nigerian state Amid Rising Diesel, Production Expenses

Source: Getty Images

This upward trend is adding pressure on households that depend on sachet water as one of the most affordable and accessible sources of drinking water, particularly in areas where consistent pipe-borne supply remains limited.

For many low-income earners, sachet water has long served as a daily necessity rather than a convenience, Daily Trusts reported.

Residents and sellers feel the strain

Traders and consumers alike say the price hike is already affecting buying patterns. Ridwan Adamu, a local vendor, blamed manufacturers for what he described as arbitrary increases, arguing that weak regulatory oversight has allowed producers to adjust prices without restraint.

He noted that even when planned price hikes are publicly announced, authorities rarely step in to enforce controls or stabilize the market.

On the consumer side, the impact is becoming more visible. Buhari Abdullahi, a Kano resident, explained that many households are cutting back on purchases due to rising costs.

According to him, buyers who previously purchased two bags at a time are now settling for one, while alternatives such as bottled or dispenser water have also become more expensive—further narrowing options for families.

Producers cite rising production costs

Manufacturers, however, insist that the increases are driven by economic realities rather than opportunism.

Umar Idris, a sachet water producer, pointed to the escalating cost of diesel—used to power water treatment plants and distribution—as well as higher prices for essential inputs like nylon packaging, treatment chemicals, and transportation.

Industry observers note that Nigeria’s reliance on self-generated power significantly affects production costs, especially in regions where electricity supply is unstable.

Bag of Pure Water Becomes Costlier in Major Nigerian state Amid Rising Diesel, Production Expenses

Source: Getty Images

Combined with inflationary pressures and logistics challenges, these factors continue to push up the final retail price of basic commodities, including sachet water.

As the situation unfolds, many Kano residents are left with limited choices—either pay the higher prices or seek alternative water sources, which may not always be as safe or readily available.

Man dressed like doctor spotted selling pure water

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man sparked widespread reactions online after he was spotted selling sachet water while dressed in an outfit resembling that of a medical doctor.

The street vendor, who carried a bowl of sachet water on his head, drew attention from passersby due to his unusual appearance, which many described as both creative and eye-catching.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, where users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions—while some praised his unconventional marketing approach as innovative, others simply found the scene amusing.

Source: Legit.ng