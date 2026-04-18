A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man named Olamide who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UTME 2026 Results: Science Student Who Had Sleepless Nights Gets 98 in Maths, Posts Total Score

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

Source: Legit.ng