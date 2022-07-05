Earlier on Tuesday, Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola shared a picture of himself and APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu

Otedola took to his Twitter page and prayed for Tinubu to become Nigeria's next president in the 2023 general elections

In a twist, netizens took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and dug out an old picture of Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi with Labour Party's flagbearer Peter Obi

Nigerians have dug out an old picture of Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate Peter Obi with singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly called Mr Eazi after Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential bid.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Chief Ikukuoma and cruzzy, is currently trending because Mr Eazi, his soon-to-be father-in-law, Otedola publicly prayed for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to become president in 2023.

The old photo of Singer Mr Eazi and Peter Obi. Photo credit: @cruzzyofficial1, @IkukuomaC

Source: Twitter

@IkukuomaC tweeted:

"Mr Eazi was amazed when he saw Mr Peter Obi

"His charisma stunned him that he held his chest and said please Okwute I am ready to work for you with my full chest ."

Another Twitter user, @cruzzyofficial1 tweeted:

"Before you come here and start dragging mr eazi along with Otedola and Dj cuppy. this is mr eazi and Peter obi. and everyone has the right to support whosoever they want to support. it's not a must that they must support the person you support."

Meanwhile, the businessman visited the former Lagos Governor in Paris, France and his post after their meeting caused an uproar on social media.

While Otedola is being dragged online, a photo of Eazi and Peter Obi resurfaced.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual way reacted to the development on Twitter.

@kenn_okpara tweeted

"Seeing Obi and Eazi doesn't show that Mr. Eazi is backing PO to power. PO is a public figure, Eazi might have bumped into him in the public. This picture I'm seeing here doesn't look like an appointment to me."

@LeeJoe28597536 tweeted

"But we support with our conscience intact, I call him the prophet who forsee this coming."

@Jamiejason13 tweeted

"Mr Eazi is even telling obi “Sir I believe in a good and better Nigeria with you as the president, you have my vote and that of temi”. Don’t worry about her father, it’s just business."

@Merita_baby tweeted

"Everybody must support Peter Obi, we didn’t suffer for 8years to hear “everyone has the right to support whoever they want to support”.

"It’s either PO or we wipe you usb cord for factory reset."

@Tyga_mayana tweeted

"Not at this point! The suffering is too much!

@DonnDada_ tweeted

"Support your own and leave their own."

@fulness_ohams tweeted

"Make una no too tweet this picture b4 u spoil person own."

