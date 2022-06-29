The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party, Atiku Abubakar has been advised to initiate communication with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

The advice was handed to Atiku by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday, June 29

Ortom also said that he is yet to hear from God on whether or not he would be supporting Atiku during the 2023 presidential election

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said that he is yet to receive direction from God on who to support in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 29, the Peoples Democratic Party governor said he is currently praying and fasting to hear from God on the matter.

He added that is expecting divine guidance from God before taking a decision on whether to support PDP's presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar or any other candidate in the upcoming election.

Ortom has called on Atiku to consult with Governor Nyesom Wike. Photo: Samuel Ortom, PDP

Source: UGC

Following the conduct of the PDP's presidential primary, Governor Ortom had been a staunch supporter of his Rivers state colleague Nyesom Wike.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wike contested the 2023 PDP presidential primary with Atiku, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, among many others.

Shortly after the emergence of Atiku as PDP presidential candidate and Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, Ortom had it is expected that someone (Wike) who had stood for the party through thick and thin become the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

He further made it clear that he would be supporting Atiku only if God directs him to do so in the build-up of the election.

His words:

“All of us have our weapon; Wike can be ‘something something’ but when it comes to mobilisation, impact, value addition and reaching out to make sure that the party works the man is an instrument.

"He’s somebody who stood for the party and made sure that things worked. Some of us believed in him, but unfortunately, it was somebody else. But the party is supreme."

Hibernation, praying and seeking the face of God

Noting that he has been in hibernation and resorted to prayer with the hope of God's direction, Ortom said he would do whatever he is directed to do in the build-up of the 2023 presidential poll.

He added:

“I am praying. I have gone into hibernation. I am fasting and praying. So in the end, if God directs me that I should support Atiku, why should I not do it?

"After all, he’s my party member. But I am waiting for him to do more. I expect him to reach out to Wike, who came second in the presidential primary.

"The man he denied the popular view of the PDP members - 14 out of 17 - who said Wike should be the vice-presidential candidate. I expect more explanation.

"I expect him to talk to Wike — whom we are supporting - first. I expect him to reach out to some of us so that together we can work as a party.”

Daniel Onjeh decries activities of herdsmen in Ogbadibo, proffers solution

The activities of armed herdsmen in some parts of Benue state had caused tension in the areas affected.

Benue South senatorial district is said to have been under the siege of the armed herdsmen in recent times.

APC chieftain, Comrade Daniel Onjeh says it is time for the hostilities to end while proferring solutions.

Despite Governor Ortom’s effort, herdsmen launch fresh attacks on Benue communities

Seems like there is no end in sight in the fight against unruly herdsmen in Benue state as there have been a series of attacks in various communities.

Communities like Ogbadibo, Okpokwu and down south of Benue state are now major targets for the daredevil group.

Meanwhile, the Benue state government has lauded security agencies for their attempts to salvage the situation.

Source: Legit.ng