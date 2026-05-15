Meta introduces a new Chat Mode on WhatsApp for secure AI conversations without saving chats

The feature aims to alleviate privacy concerns among Nigerians using AI for personal and sensitive inquiries

Strict safety controls remain in place, limiting interactions to text and confirming user age before access

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Meta Platforms has unveiled a new privacy-focused feature on WhatsApp that allows users to chat with its artificial intelligence assistant more privately, a move expected to appeal to millions of Nigerians concerned about data safety.

The feature, called “Incognito Chat Mode,” is designed to give users a secure and temporary space to interact with Meta AI without worrying that their conversations will be stored or accessed later.

WhatsApp debuts new Incognito Mode to chat with AI privately. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

According to Meta, the new mode aims to address growing fears around privacy, especially as more people use AI tools to ask personal, financial, health, and work-related questions.

Private AI conversations without saving chats

In a statement released on Wednesday, Meta Platforms explained that messages sent in Incognito Chat Mode will be processed inside a “secure environment” that even Meta itself cannot access.

The company added that chats will not be saved automatically and will disappear once users exit the session.

This means users can ask sensitive questions without leaving a digital trail on their devices or Meta’s servers.

The feature is similar to privacy settings already offered by rival AI platforms like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, both of which allow users to disable chat history and prevent conversations from being used to train AI systems.

Why Meta introduced the feature

Meta says the decision came after noticing that many users are now turning to AI chatbots for deeply personal advice and confidential questions.

These include issues related to money, family matters, relationships, health concerns, office challenges, and other private topics.

Speaking on the development, WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart said users should not always feel pressured to hand over private information to companies just because they want help from AI.

“We’re starting to ask a lot of meaningful questions about our lives with AI systems, and it doesn’t always feel like you should have to share the information behind those questions with the companies that run those AI systems,” he said.

This could be particularly relevant for Nigerian users, where privacy concerns around financial scams, identity theft, and digital fraud remain high.

Safety restrictions still apply

Despite the privacy promise, Meta says the chatbot will still maintain strict safety controls.

The AI will refuse to answer harmful or dangerous questions and may eventually stop responding entirely if a conversation crosses safety boundaries.

Users will also be limited to text-based chats only. They will not be able to upload images or ask the AI to generate pictures inside Incognito Mode.

In addition, users must confirm their age before using the feature, as Meta does not allow people under 13 to use its platforms.

What this means for Nigerians

With AI usage growing rapidly across Nigeria, especially among students, business owners, remote workers, and young professionals, the new Incognito Chat Mode could become a major attraction.

Meta announces new WhatsApp feature that allows users to chat privately with AI Credit: Meta

Source: Getty Images

For many users, the new feature offers a safer way to ask questions they may not feel comfortable discussing openly.

As competition in the AI chatbot space intensifies, Meta appears determined to reassure users of one key message: your private chats should remain private.

X launches stand-alone WhatsApp rival

Legit.ng earlier reported that the social media platform X has officially launched XChat, a stand-alone messaging app now available on iOS devices.

The release marks a major step in the company’s evolution, as it moves beyond its core social networking roots into private communication services.

XChat allows users to message their existing X contacts, share files, and make audio and video calls.

Source: Legit.ng