A Nigerian man reportedly visited his ex-girlfriend’s residence and decided to cut all ties with her, both physically and materially, following their breakup

The incident allegedly occurred after the man caught his partner cheating on him with another person

A witness who filmed the scene expressed surprise that such events happen in real life and not just on social media

Drama unfolded at a residential compound after a man allegedly stormed his ex-girlfriend’s apartment to retrieve items he had bought for her.

The incident, which was captured in a viral video, showed the man packing up several properties he had previously gifted the woman.

A young man reportedly retrieves gifts from his ex-girlfriend after the breakup. Photo credit: @veeria_thriftque/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Eyewitness shares detailed account following breakup

According to a witness, @veeria_thriftque, who shared the video on TikTok, the boyfriend arrived at the house to take back his things after allegedly catching her cheating.

Among the items the estranged boyfriend carried were a cupboard, a bed, a bed frame, buckets, bags, and a gas cooker, among other items.

The witness expressed surprise at seeing such a situation happen in real life, noting that she had only seen similar incidents on social media.

The caption attached to the video read:

"Boyfriend came to pack things he got for his gf after he caught her. Nah online I dey always see things like this but I see am today for my compound korokoro."

Social media users react to the video

The video has gathered over 331,200 views and more than 33,000 likes at the time of this report.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the witness's post below:

Symply Jummai said:

"The room go don dey echo by now."

CHRISTO DE REALTOR said:

"It hurts when you're investing in someone and planning the future with them only for the person to have a different plan."

Bridge_homes said:

"You can't keep using company's official car after resigning."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares breakup text she got from boyfriend

Legit.ng reported that a lady publicly displayed the breakup message her boyfriend sent her on WhatsApp days after she told him to partake in the Shiloh program.

Source: Legit.ng