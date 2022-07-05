If not for providence, the people and government of Delta state would have been thrown into mourning on Monday, July 4

Ughelli South LGA, Delta - Olorogun Samuel Oghotomo, the senior special assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on security, on Monday, July 4, escaped being assassinated by suspected gunmen at Ovwor in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Oghbotomo speaks on his escape

Narrating his terrible experience, Oghotomo said the suspected assassins waylaid him along the old Oguname-Ophorigbala-Ovwor Road on the night of Monday, Independent reports.

The aide to Okowa said he sneaked into the bush while the criminals were chasing him (Photo: @IAOkowa)

The governor's aide disclosed that although his car stopped abruptly as it got stuck in a gully, he managed to escape into a nearby bush while the armed criminals fired shots in his direction.

He said:

“While the car was being revised, the gunmen went after me before the car was halted by a gully, and I quickly sneaked out of the car and escaped into the lonely bush.

“When they noticed that I was escaping, they shot sporadically in my direction but I narrowly escaped. They carted away cash and other valuables worth millions of naira."

The incident was confirmed by Chief Richard Kofi, the chairman of the local government council, who also said appropriate measures were being put in place to end the reoccurrence of such incidents.

2023: Okowa congratulates PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Meanwhile, Okowa had felicitated with former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his victory at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s special national convention held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement by his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor expressed confidence in Abubakar's capability to provide needed leadership that would lead the party to accomplish its "Rescue Nigeria" agenda beginning from 2023.

He urged him to, as the face of the PDP in the 2023 general elections, bring his political and socio-economic wherewithal to bear on the responsibility.

