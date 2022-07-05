Popular PDP chieftain in Oyo state, Ismaila Ashipa, said a former APC senator from Lagos gifted him a "branded BAT palm sandal"

Ibadan, Oyo state - Ismaila Ashipa, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan, Oyo state, has thanked an unnamed former APC senator for gifting him a "branded BAT palm sandal".

BAT is coined from the initials of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ismaila Ashipa, a PDP chieftain in Ibadan thanked an unnamed former APC senator for gifting him a "branded BAT palm sandal" but said he won't use the sandals. Photo credit: Ismaila Ashipa

Source: Facebook

The eight shape on the sandals is engraved in Tinubu's custom cap style which he has been using for years.

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rocked his specially engraved, sideways facing, number eight caps for years. No one else wears anything close to it.

"It has so often been said that the oval shaped eight on the cap match his glasses; a sure way of slaying effortlessly," Daily Independent wrote in a 2018 report.

In a Facebook post, Ashipa commended the APC chieftain whom he described as a brotherly friend for the gift but said he won't wear the sandals.

The PDP chieftain said he is backing former vice president Atiku Abubakar to emerge Nigeria's president in 2023.

He shared a photo of the gift with the caption:

"Won't Need It. But Thanks.

I opened a Jummia delivery box just now to unwrap a gift, a branded BAT palm sandal, sent by a brotherly friend (APC) from Lagos state, an ex Senator (you should know him).

"I appreciate the taunt but disappointedly, I won't wear them. Thanks but I am still Atikulated."

Reactions trail PDP chieftain's statement

Some Facebook users have reacted to Ashipa's comment about the gift.

Adebayo Mutalubi Ojo said:

"Baba Ashipa, pls send it to me. I will wear it."

Adekola Ade said:

"My mentor, taking of gift and using it can not change your perspective,but I know you , you flow with your conscience, I am sure that by the time you are convinced that BAT means well for Nigerians ,you will champion his cause, you are never a man that shies away from his opinion."

Dapson Abiodun David said:

"Wooing by trick(BAT branded slippers) Baba knows his onions!"

