Peter Obi's supporters have come really heavy on the founder of The Covenant Nation, Pastor Poju Oyemade

The tweet by Oyemade angered Obi's supporters and Nigerian youths who were of the belief that he was campaigning for APC candidate Bola Tinubu after tweets campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 resurfaced online

Meanwhile, Oyemade had talked about the enthusiasm of youths which according to him, shouldn’t be wasted on poorly planned projects

Pastor Poju Oyemade, the founder of The Covenant Nation (formerly the Covenant Christian Center) has taken down a tweet that stirred controversy after it was interpreted by netizens as a bias political comment.

In a now-deleted tweet, Oyemade advised Nigerian youths not to waste their energy on poorly planned projects, Vanguard reports.

However, the tweet was misinterpreted by supporters of the Labour Party‘s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as an attempt to portray their candidate (Obi) as unprepared for the 2023 general election.

The message was perceived wrongly

In reaction, netizens who perceived the message as a veiled strategy to sell the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate and flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu were equally angry, The Cable reports added.

Oyemade words:

“Without having real evidence upon which you are acting nor preparation for the task, recognising real obstacles that lie ahead and making concrete plans, one is just being delusional about the outcome. The enthusiasm of the youth must not be wasted on poorly planned projects.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians have reacted to the move by the prominent cleric and they aired their opinion on the official page of Legit.ng.

Swat Fundz said

"Only Muslims won't vote for him

"rather they will vote for the man that can't put a thread inside a needle

"I no call name ooh before dss go come."

Prince Faith Peter said

"Bcos he is comfortably where he is thats why he can write what he thinks is alright..support your candidate and leave obi alone."

Mary Joe urged

"He should waste his own enthusiasm on the solid rock of APC."

Barnabas Stephen

"Someone should check on him. He must be depressed."

Oroke Frank said

"Why not, if not, even the Bible says that if you see light follow the light ."

Henry Diepiriye said

"This pulpit bandit too dey talk?

Salihu Ojochogu Suleiman stated

"Please be obedient."

An Tho Ny said

"He's a cowboy."

Source: Legit.ng