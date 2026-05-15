The APC has announced the rescheduling of its primary elections for the House of Representatives from Friday, May 15, to Saturday, May 16

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, who announced the development in a statement, explained that other election days remain unchanged

However, sources privy to the party's internal activities disclosed that there was more to the development than just rescheduling

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its House of Representatives primary that was supposed to be held on Friday, May 15, to Saturday, May 16, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by Felix Morka, the APC publicity secretary, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 14.

Morka explained that the primary election dates for the State House of Assembly, Senate, governorship and presidential elections did not change.

Sources disclose why APC postpones primaries Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to Morka, the primary elections for the House of Representatives will now be held on Saturday, while the Senate election will be held on Monday, May 18. The State House of Assembly has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, and the governorship primaries will be held on Thursday, May 21.

The ruling party also disclosed that its presidential primaries will still be held on Saturday, May 23, as previously stated in its earlier timetable. At the same time, the party did not give a reason for the postponement.

Why APC postponed primaries

However, Daily Trust reported that sources privy to the development in the party disclosed that the one-day shift

But sources told Daily Trust yesterday night that the shift by one day is due to the delay in resolving issues raised by some aspirants who had problems with their screening.

The source disclosed that the other reason for the rearrangement was the officials of the APC, who were to move to states for the monitoring of the primaries. The source added that the APC officials have said that members who were having problems with their screening had been contacted and that most of the issues had been addressed. He added that the results of the screening would be released before the primaries commence on Saturday.

Abia: Kalu insists on direct primary for APC

In another development, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says the APC in Abia will not give automatic tickets to aspirants in the party primaries.‎

The federal lawmaker made the statement while speaking on the pre-primary election stakeholders engagement at the APC secretariat on Fimbarr’s Road, Umuahia, on Thursday, May 14. The deputy speaker warned that any attempt to secure the APC ticket through the back door and insisted that all aspirants must follow the due process.

The APC primary is part of the party's preparation ahead of the 2027 general elections. President Bola Tinubu is expected to flag the APC ticket in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, insists on direct primaries in the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Wike speaks on meeting APC national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has explained that his visit to the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, earlier in the week.

The minister made the clarification while inspecting some projects in Abuja, adding that he was not playing the politics of enmity.

According to Wike, the APC national chairman was his colleague as a minister before taking the position of the ruling party leader and that his visit to Nentawe Yilwatda was personal.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng