Nollywood’s Jide Kosoko has taken to social media with an epic throwback post letting people know how far back he goes with Bola Tinubu

According to the veteran actor, the video was filmed back in 2002 at an award presentation ceremony in the UK

Kosoko, Richard Mofe-Damijo, among others were spotted in the clip, and many social media users thronged the comment section with mixed reactions

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has taken his fans and followers in the online community on a trip down memory lane.

Amid the backlash of supporting the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu, Kosko dug up an old video showing how far back he goes with the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate.

The movie star explained that the video was recorded way back in 2002 when they were in the UK for an award presentation ceremony.

Jide Kosoko digs up 2002 London video. Photo: @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Asides from Kosoko who was in the clip, late musician Sunny Okosun, actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and Tinubu, among others, were spotted.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"When Men were still boys. 2002 UK Award Presentation with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the likes of @mofedamijo @kingwasiuayindemarshal, Abike Dabiri Gbolahan Lawal( Now HRM Oba Oniru) Joke Adefulure, Late Sonny Okosuns and others."

See his post below:

Social media users react

tundelayinka said:

"Old friends! No be today."

kenny.ade said:

"Now I can see clearly where the love for asiwaju comes . There guy's have been around for a long time ."

iamtoxima said:

"Weytin make we come do with this information?...nah we the youth go suffer all this later later ,old people association of Nigeria tue."

mabels.l said:

"You and Richard are definitely aging backward."

oladelerichard said:

"Support Tinubu of 2002, not Tinubu grandfather. ."

andyjohn16 said:

"So how’s this going to deliver Nigeria from her darkest moments? How? Stomach infrastructure."

