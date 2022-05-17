PDP stalwart, Chief Olabode George has warned the party's national working committee (NWC) of the dangers of holding its presidential primary in Abuja

George appealed to the NWC to move the presidential primaries to Lagos state, stating that the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) will be a perfect fit

The former deputy chairman of the party stated that it will unwise to stage the party primaries in the same location as their rival APC

Lagos, Ikoyi - The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to stage the party’s presidential primary in Lagos rather than the already scheduled Abuja venue, NAN reported.

This call was made by PDP stalwart, Chief Olabode George during the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Ikoyi on Monday, May 16.

Chief Bode George (L) alongside Chief Raymond Dokpesi (R) during a PDP rally in 2017. Photo Credit: (Chief Bode George Campaign Organisation)

Source: Facebook

According to the PDP chieftain, the reason for his appeal is to avoid a possible clash with their arch-rival, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) who will also be staging their primaries in Abuja, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“Two rams do not drink from the same pot. I want to appeal publicly, move our convention away from Abuja and come to the city of Lagos. Why do we want to use the same location with the other political party?”

The former PDP deputy chairman while issuing his opinion on the location of the party primaries stated that the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) would be a perfect arena to host the party primary.

He appealed to the NWC to heed his candid advice as anything done contrary might be consequential to the success of the party’s primaries.

He said:

“We must come to where we will showcase the oneness, indivisibility, and love that we have among ourselves, and that is the essence of this convention.

“I am begging them to take a cursory and much deeper look and ensure that we do what will not be injurious to the mind of members and the members of the public.”

Bode George while reiterating his stance on the venue for the primaries urged leaders to guard against religious and ethnic clashes, and said that Nigerians should be prayerful.

He said:

“We need to be very careful as a country. We need to be extremely prayerful. We have entered the journey into 2023. The situations generally are not heartwarming.

“I want to plead, whether you are a Christian or Muslim or a traditional worshipper, let us spend this particular week to fast and plead with God Almighty that the devil that has come into our nation will be expunged.

“We must be prayerful, we are entering the most dangerous season.”

