The refusal of the All Progressives Congress to zone its presidential ticket seems to be hinged on political activities in the PDP

Some APC sources say the party is being careful not to play into the hands of the main opposition party

There are fears within the APC that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may pick the PDP's ticket

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Punch newspaper has revealed why the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refused to announce its decision on zoning two weeks before its presidential primary.

According to the report, there are fears that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may pick a northerner as its presidential candidate on May 29.

Atiku seems to be a factor in the APC's decision not to zone its 2023 presidential ticket. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Impeccable party sources said with the rise in ethnic and religious politics in the country, it had become obvious that most Nigerians would vote along ethnic and religious lines.

The source said:

“It is not in our constitution that people should be denied their fundamental human rights. Also, the Nigerian constitution says everybody will be able to contest.

“In 2014, Rochas Okorocha contested against four northern aspirants. In 1999, Alex Ekwueme and Abubakar Rimi contested against Olusegun Obasanjo for the PDP ticket. You cannot breach a law that doesn’t exist. So, we cannot be held accountable for a law that doesn’t exist.

“Our thinking is that if Atiku Abubakar gets the party’s ticket, then we are in trouble. So, the party will throw its ticket open. I don’t see this decision being reversed.”

When asked what would happen if the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu emerges as the APC presidential candidate, the source said the APC might end up going with a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

He said:

“If a northern candidate doesn’t emerge from the APC, then the vice-presidential candidate must be a very strong Muslim politician from the north.

“This is the challenge Tinubu will have but if it comes to it, then a Muslim/Muslim ticket is what we will go for. We will win the core north and the southwest.”

