Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state says he will not be supporting any northern aspirant at the presidential primaries of the APC

El Rufai and his 69 delegates in one accord echoed that they will be supporting a southerner at the primaries

The governor also revealed how he fought the pressure of purchasing the presidential nomination forms

Kaduna, Kaduna - Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his 69 delegates have confirmed that they will be supporting a southern presidential aspirant at the APC presidential primaries slated for Monday and Tuesday, May 30 and June 1.

According to Daily Nigerian, the delegates made this known when presidential hopeful and minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi visited the state.

Amaechi is widely regarded as one of the best-performing ministers of the Buhari administration. Photo credit: (Nur Photo)

Legit.ng gathered that when the governor asked all 69 delegates if they will be supporting a power shift to the south, they echoed ‘yes’ all three times that they were asked.

However, Governor El Rufai revealed that he was able to overcome the pressure of purchasing the presidential forms of the APC after several attempts by supporters to make him buy the forms.

He however disclosed that a power shift to the south is the right thing to do as it spells justice and fairness.

2023: Ameachi is my friend - El Rufai

Governor El Rufai described Ameachi as a good friend, not forgetting to acknowledge the role he played in ensuring the APC unseat the former ruling party, PDP.

Speaking at the consultative meeting, Ameachi stated that he needs the opportunity to prove that he can end insecurity, and promote infrastructural development.

The 56-year-old aspirant stated that he intends to continue the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in the agricultural sector.

He said:

“What I will do is to ensure that we grow what we eat and grow what we export; we will grow our economy with value addition,” he said.

“If you vote for me I will ensure that all this things are put in place, everybody will come and ask for your vote, but look for that candidate who is a Nigerian candidate and will protect all.”

Also speaking at the consultative meeting, the Director-General of Amaechi Presidential Campaign, Ali Ndume urged delegates to have the fear of God and choose the right aspirant to lead them.

Ndume described Amaechi as a trustworthy candidate making reference to his traditional title as the Dan Amanan Daura in Katsina State.

