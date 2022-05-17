To match the influence and political foundation of Rabiu Kwankwaso in the north, the APC will have to field a presidential candidate from the same region

This was the calculation of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu when he spoke on the chances of the ruling party on Monday, May 17

The Senate chief whip disclosed that Kwankwaso is very much like a president waiting in the corner

The chief whip of the Senate, who is also a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orji Uzor Kalu, has spoken on the political might of Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a chat with journalists on Monday, May 17, the former Abia governor admitted that he had to pull out from the presidential race after considering the growing influence of Kwankwaso in the north, Vanguard reports.

Kwankwaso is wielding a lot of influence in the north, especially in Kano (Photo: HE Mohammed Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Kalu noted that the former Kano governor is the real bone of contention in the current political scene because, according to him, Kwankwaso is already a president waiting.

Added to this, he predicted that if the APC fields a candidate from the south and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) picks a northerner, then it is all over for both parties with Kwankwaso in the picture.

He said:

“Our problem is Kwakwanso, not APC or PDP because Kwakwanso is already a presidential candidate. That was what I saw when I pulled out. If they had given me the ticket in APC, I would have lost and it would not be good for us.

“If PDP or APC gives their ticket to southern Nigerians, Kwakwanso is already a president waiting. I can assure you that knowing the mentality of what is the truth on the ground unless you are telling yourselves lies. I don’t tell myself lies. I’m a student of realism.

“So, Kwakwanso is the problem, because if PDP goes to the North and APC goes to the south it’s as well telling me to pack my luggage and go. I will not have a job in the national assembly. I won’t have a job in the federal government of Nigeria. That’s the truth because we want to change the thing that will be for the people.

“I’m speaking the truth from my heart. My party will be fooled if they don’t go to the north. I’m just going for Ahmed Lawan. I’m going for a man that will do the job. I don’t have two candidates."

Meanwhile, Kalu had said that nine presidential aspirants from the APC were set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention would back Senate President Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

