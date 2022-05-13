At the moment, the PDP's position is that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is yet to defect from the party

The PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a chat with journalists on Friday, May 13

Ologunagba said Nigerians will be informed duly if things change concerning the members of Jonathan in the PDP

The national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, has reacted to widespread claims and rumour that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has defected from the opposition party.

Speaking with Channels TV on Friday, May 13, Ologunagba stated that Jonathan is yet to resign from being a member of the PDP.

The PDP said Jonathan is yet to defect (Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain although noted that he is not the former president's media aide stated that as things stand, he has not defected from the party.

His words:

“As far as today, I am not aware of his resignation from the membership of the party.

“I would assume it is safe to say that he is a member of the party. If events follow thereafter, we can speak to that.

“Membership of the party is personal. Membership of the party is at the ward level.

“I can’t speak for him. I don’t speak for the former president."

2023 presidency: Jonathan reportedly makes U-turn on APC ticket, gives positive consideration

Meanwhile, a late-night meeting between Jonathan and leaders of the Fulani community in Abuja who procured the N100 million presidential nomination forms for him ended in the conclusion that he would consider running on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During a meeting with the pro-Jonathan stakeholders on Tuesday, May 10, he expressed his displeasure over the purchase of the nomination form without his consent, a fault they were said to have admitted and apologised for.

The apology was made by Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the leader of the Fulani community.

On their part, the pastoralists were said to have explained that they made the move in appreciation of their gratitude to him for the N60 billion investments he made for the Almajiris during his tenure in the form of schools and investment opportunities.

