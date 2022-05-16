Atiku Abubakar on Sunday, May 15, revealed his plans for Nigeria if given the chance to become president in 2023

Speaking with Abia and Imo APC delegates on Sunday, the former vice president said restructuring is topmost on his agenda for the country

Atiku also pointed out that part of his biggest dream is to help the southeast actualise its age-long aspiration

Abia - Atiku Abubakar has said that his five-point agenda to develop Nigeria are instituting symbols of unity, and dealing with insecurity, the economy, education, and restructuring.

The former vice president who is now running for the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this submission when he met with delegates of the party in Abia on Sunday, May 14, The Punch reports.

Describing the southeast as his major and real point, Atiku claimed that no one can tag anti-Igbo or anti-race.

He, therefore, called on the delegates to give him their support come 2023 and promised to help materialise the southeast's collective aspiration if made the president.

PDP must win the next election

Atiku noted that by 2023, the PDP would have remained in opposition for eight years, a status quo that he said must be changed.

His words:

“We must win the next election. Would we like to go back? Do we want to remain in opposition? These are the questions before us.

“Your aspiration as Igbo people will materialise and be realised. So, give me victory so that your aspiration will be realised.

“Together, we can achieve these goals if we unite as PDP and fight for power.

“I came with these objectives and if you should be able to give me this opportunity, I believe we will work together to achieve this.”

He shared moments with the southeast PDP delegates in a set of photos on his Twitter page on Sunday.

