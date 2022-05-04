Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu said the growing list of people joining the APC presidential race is a welcome development

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says the growing number of people seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s 2023 presidential ticket is good for Nigeria's democracy.

The former Lagos state governor who is also a presidential hopeful said this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 3, at the presidential villa, Abuja, TheCable reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Tinubu who met with the president at his official residence said the trend is in the best interest of the country.

His words:

“The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve Nigeria.

“It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.

“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.”

APC will remain intact after presidential primary, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu said the ruling APC would remain intact and united after its presidential primary, noting that President Buhari has shown that he is in support of a transparent democratic process.

“We are sure that we will remain united. You know our symbol is the broom, you don’t break it as you go. Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system and a stable country and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria,” he said.

“The president has shown a great example of leadership, gave us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead. He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people.”

Tinubu added that the president has “been very honest and forthright” with Nigerians.

Oshiomhole, Fayemi, others join growing list of APC presidential aspirants

The list of APC presidential hopefuls has been growing steadily in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, May 4, former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, and Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta, declared interest in the APC's presidential ticket.

Here is a list of APC presidential aspirants:

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation Dave Umahi, Ebonyi state governor Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state Emeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education. Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment

2023 presidency: I will support whoever Buhari favours, says Amaechi

Meanwhile, Amaechi on Friday, April 29, described himself as a very loyal person.

According to the former governor of Rivers state, true loyalty is tested when situations do not favour the person in question.

The minister said this during a consultative meeting at the Rivers APC secretariat on Friday. He said President Muhammadu Buhari decides to choose another presidential aspirant other than himself, he will support the person.

