Governor Aminu Tambiwal has stated that security and the economy will be his main focus if he emerges president

Tambuwal, a leading PDP presidential aspirant, made this known when he met with the party's former NWC members

The former NWC members acknowledged Tambuwal's experience and leadership abilities based on his antecedents

FCT, Abuja - Leading presidential aspirant and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reiterated that security and the economy will be his main focus area should he emerge as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] and subsequently president of Nigeria.

Tambuwal gave this indication yesterday in Abuja, in continuation of his engagements with stakeholders and delegates of the PDP when he met the forum of the former National Working Committee of the party who are delegates at the May 28 presidential convention.

Governor Tambuwal meeting with the PDP ex-NWC members in Abuja. Photo credit: @AWTambuwal

Source: Twitter

He was accompanied by Senator Tunde Ogbeha, former governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafrawa as well as deputy governor of Zamfara state, Mahadi Aliu Gusau.

Speaking on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, Governor Tambuwal said he would personally present a bill for the creation of state police to the National Assembly.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“The main reason why we have so much insecurity is lack of political will. If you say you need the approval of the US government to buy certain ammunition, do you also need their approval to recruit more men into the police, Army, and other security agencies? Do we also need US approval to train and retrain our security men?

“What is the firepower of the bandits and other terrorists? In the absence of these sophisticated weapons, can’t we get the AK 47 and other not-so-sophisticated weapons?

“We must also address the root cause of insecurity like jobs, marginalisation, and the rest. If we address marginalisation, we won’t have the issues we have in the southeast. How can there not be someone from the southeast in the 8 top positions of this country?

“Under my watch, that cannot happen. I had done it before as Speaker of the House of Reps where all zones were considered when we constituted committees. My colleagues are still alive; you can ask them.”

Speaking on the economy, Tambuwal said the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has rubbished whatever gain the PDP government made in the last 16 years adding that he would pay constant attention to the economy.

He said:

“We have done it before. We have the best hands in PDP to manage our economy. Not people who want to run for office and also manage our economy.”

Speaking on behalf of the members of the Ex-NWC forum, the Chairperson, Kema Chikwe, described governor Tambuwal as a leader who is ready to speak on issues and a truly detribalized Nigeria who for the past 8 or more years has been spending the Christmas holiday in the southeast.

Other members of the forum present at the consultative meeting include Adamu Mu'azu former PDP national chairman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Senator Ben Obi, Jude Okoye, Olisa Metuh, Abdullahi MaiBasira, Eddy Olafeso, Abdul Ningi, amongst others.

2023: Taraba PDP delegates assure Aminu Tambuwal of bloc votes

In a related development, Tambuwal has been assured of Taraba delegate votes during the party's May 28 presidential primary elections.

The Taraba state PDP chairman, Kefas Dantalab, stated this when Governor Tambuwal visited the state on his presidential campaign tour.

Governor Tambuwal was received at the Taraba state Government House by Governor Darius Ishaku; the state deputy governor Haruna Manu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt Hon. Joseph Albasuk among others.

2023: Tambuwal meets PDP NWC members, receives commendation

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the presidential bid of Governor Tambuwal received commendations from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on Friday, May 6.

The Sokoto state governor who visited the NWC members restated that having served in different arms of government, as a lawmaker and executive governor, among other stints in public service, he has acquired sufficient knowledge, information, and experience to be the president of Nigeria.

Responding, the party's national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, acknowledged the experience of Tambuwal as a legislator, executive governor, and party administrator.

Source: Legit.ng