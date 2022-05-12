FCT, Abuja - Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of his campaign team would lick their wounds if he fails to secure the APC's presidential ticket.

Daily Trust reported that Lawal said this after submitting the expression of interest and nomination forms for Tinubu on Wednesday, May 11.

Former SGF Babachir Lawal says the Tinubu team will accept defeat if their aspirant loses the APC presidential primary. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

Nevertheless, the former SGF said the APC national leader, Tinubu, was 100 prepared for the primaries.

He said as long as the process is fair, the Tinubu team will support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 poll.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“There are no challenges, we are politicians. We have been in this game for many years. Whatever challenges there are, we will convert them to opportunities. We are 100 percent prepared.

“He (Tinubu) is a democrat, every politician should not be afraid of election because the probability are two; either you win or loss. So, if we lose at the convention, we will go back home, we will lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he wins in a free and fair manner.”

Lawal stated that there was no threat to Tinubu, adding:

”We will carry the majority of the delegates at the convention. So, the more the merrier, they (aspirants who resigned) are all welcome.”

“We feel elated that today we have come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of APC. We have done all that is required. We have submitted all the documents that are required.

“As you can see we have received our acknowledgement copy and we are confident that victory will be ours on 30th of May during the convention.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, were part of the team that submitted the forms on behalf of Tinubu.

What I Will Do If I Lose APC Presidential Primary, Tinubu Opens Up in Trending Video

In another report, Asiwaju Tinubu has also spoken about what he will do if he loses the party’s primaries.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, May 11, by Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu who spoke in the Yoruba language said he is ready for the primaries.

He also assured his followers that he will emerge victorious. He, however, said if he loses, he will accept defeat.

Source: Legit.ng