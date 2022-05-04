Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, has joined the growing list of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling party

The former governor of Edo state said he wants to change the narratives for the good of all Nigerians

Oshiomhole also spoke on how his experience president of the Nigeria Labour Congress made the nation's challenges "very clear" to him

FCT, Abuja - A former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has declared for the 2023 presidential race.

Declaring at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 4, the former Edo governor said he is in the race to change the narratives for the good of all Nigerians, The Nation reported.

TheCable also quoted Oshiomhole as saying:

“I have come here this afternoon for one purpose to formally declare that I, Adams Oshiomhole, hereby declare with confidence my desire to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of a party that we co-founded — All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I think the challenges we face today are very clear to me. Having being president of the Nigeria Labour Congress for eight years through a democratic process and I had the opportunity to speak truth to power and to engage power."

“I believe many of you who are of my age or 40 years and a little less than that will have memories of those days, we spoke truth to power about policies whether they were economic policies, social policies, healthcare policies among others.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Oshiomhole declares intention to contest for Senate seat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oshiomhole had officially declared to run for Edo North senatorial seat in 2023 after months of speculations.

The former governor of Edo state made the declaration during his 70th birthday party at his country home, Iyamoh, on Monday evening, April 4.

If he had continued his quest for the Senate seat, the former APC chairman would have had to slug it out with his erstwhile protégé and two-term senator, Francis Alimehina, who is also seeking his third term.

Source: Legit.ng