Yemi Osinbajo who is one of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Tuesday, paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu in his Palace

While also interacting with national delegates and critical stakeholders of the APC ahead of the party primaries, he stressed that the unity of this country is very crucial and non-negotiable

In a new development, the Emir has distanced himself from reports linking him to politicians and even denied endorsing VP Osinbajo for president in 2023

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Suleiman Adamu, has denied endorsing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the 2023 presidency, PM News report.

This was due to news reportage by Multiple news platforms that had reported that the Emir endorsed Osinbajo after the Vice-President visited his palace on Tuesday, May 10.

However, the Bauchi Emirate Council described the reports as false in a statement sent to the news outlet on Thursday, May 12.

Emir of Bauchi distances himself from news reports of him endorsing Osinbajo. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

The statement which was signed by the Emirate’s Information Officer, Babangida Jahun, reads:

The statement said:

“The Bauchi Emirate Council has denied the fake news circulating on Social Media while making attempt to link the Emir with politics, the news is FAKE and imagination of the reporter with the aim to cause confusion and disharmony among the citizenry."

The denial

“To put the record straight of what the Emir said during the Vice President’s visit is:

‘I want to welcome you to Bauchi State. I believe you are in Bauchi for political activities but you still considered it necessary to visit me at this material time. This shows the love and respect you have for the traditional institution.

‘We believe that power belongs to Allah and he gives it to whoever he wants and at the same time, we are not politicians, we can’t participate in politics but we will only advise wisely.

‘We pray that whatever you are here to do today in Bauchi State is fruitful. Whatever will bring unity and peace in our country is what we are after.”

However, the part where the Emir reportedly said “If not (that I am an Emir), maybe I would have asked His Excellency (Osinbajo) to make me his campaign coordinator for Bauchi” was missing in the clarification issued.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to Yemi Osinbajo, had quoted the Emir in a statement issued on Tuesday and the VP confirmed it through a post he shared on his official Facebook page.

