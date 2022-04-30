Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, and an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, on Friday, April 29, described himself as a very loyal person.

According to the former governor of Rivers true loyalty is tested when situations do not favour the person in question.

The minister said this during a consultative meeting at the Rivers APC secretariat on Friday, The Cable reports.

He claimed that if end President Muhamamdu Buhari decides to choose another presidential aspirant other than himself, he will support the person.

“Loyalty is not when you are not chosen, you become disloyal, loyalty means you follow the man that leads you, that you have surrendered to his leadership,” he was quoted as saying.

“If you don’t follow, it means you are not loyal, you are only benefitting from the man politically and economically. The day he’s not able to give you that economic reality, is the day you become disloyal.

“I am a very loyal person, and those who are disloyal, I wish them well, those who want to do whatever they want to do, I wish them well. The opportunity will be given to everybody, we will run this presidential election, we will run, and I am loyal to the president and I am loyal to the party.

“If the party says it is me, thank God. If the party says it is not me, whoever the party chooses, I will support. If the party and president choose anybody, I will support the person, if the party chooses me, I will be glad and say thank God.”

Source: Legit.ng