Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has revealed what he will not do

In a recent interview, Wike disclosed he has no plan to step down for any candidate selected through the consensus option

Meanwhile, the governor has continued his consultation regarding his 2023 race and aspiration in states across the country

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said he won't step down for any consensus candidate in the race for the next president of Nigeria.

In his declaration speech, Wike disclosed that his desire was to rescue Nigeria from further pitfalls.

In an exclusive interview with BBC News Pidgin, the governor revealed how he would tackle insecurity, handle violence in the land and the issue of unknown gunmen causing unrest in the southeast if elected president in 2023.

Governor Wike visits alongside his crew visit Jalingo as part of his tour for presidential campaign consultations. Photo credit: Hon. A A Kefas

Source: Facebook

According to Wike, 'intelligence is the key'.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"It is a simple thing. First of all, we do not need to spend money on intelligence, intelligence is the key to fight. It is not just to buy weapons. The way Russia wanted to invade Ukraine, but they do not have intelligence that Russia is coming, it was America that told them it was a lie that they are coming.

"And you can see where they are presently now. You what this means? America has intelligence; you will spend money on intelligence. It is not just to react to happenings or to say you will arrest those involved in the act. It is not to arrest them when they plan to attack rather it is to stop them from attacking and achieving their aim."

Consensus option

Wike also spoke about the issue of selecting the presidential candidate through the consensus option under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s platform.

He said:

"What do they call consensus? Why should I stepped down for anybody? If you want to do consensus, you will do consensus when there is equity, where everyone is treated fairly. Where justice is for all. our constitution for the PDP section 7 subsection 3 C stated they will do a rotation for party offices and elections that are meant for elective positions like the president. If the consensus that would be done would be to gang up against one or two persons, why Should I involve myself in such a consensus?

Meanwhile, several candidates have indicated their interest in the contest in the PDP including the former President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal, but Wike said he is not intimidated.

He said:

"What do you call calibre? How do you rate or measure, me what I'm I? All of them there, none has passed through the level I have passed. Local government is grassroot, I've also been a minister. Has the former vice president been chairman before? Has he been a minister before? has he been a governor before? the only thing that rated him higher than myself is the vice president.

"For me, I have been a chairman, minister and governor. Who has such experience that me in government.And when you look at the person who is contributing to the growth, development and progress in the PDP, who would you pick? So, if you bring us all together, who do you think the PDP will choose?

Wike meets Calabar delegates

The Rivers governor during a consultative tour to Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, insisted that the PDP must adopt the zoning policy as he played down the consensus candidacy option.

Legit.ng reported that Wike said he will not compromise his presidential ambition over the idea of consensus candidacy as suggested by some PDP big wigs.

The outspoken governor also aimed a dig at Senator Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal over the adoption of consensus candidacy for the PDP in selecting a presidential candidate.

2023: Full list of presidential aspirants across political parties

As the 2023 presidential election approaches, a lot of politicians from various political parties are publicly indicating their interest to take over President Muhammadu Buhari's seat at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

It is believed that some other persons are still weighing their chances and while at it, they are presently making consultations with stakeholders and supporters.

At the moment, there are not less than 41 presidential aspirants from political platforms like APC PDP, ADC, PRP, SDP, APGA, AP, and AAC.

Source: Legit.ng