Cross River, Calabar - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has aimed a dig at Senator Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal over the adoption of consensus candidacy for the PDP in selecting a presidential candidate.

Guardian newspaper reports that Wike during a consultative tour to Calabar the capital of Cross River state insists that the PDP must adopt the zoning policy as he played down the consensus candidacy option.

Governor Nyesom Wike says he will not negotiate the presidency with anybody ahead of the PDP primaries. Photo Credit: (Nyesom Wike)

Wike further reiterated his capacity to lead the country as he attempts to woo members of the PDP in Cross Rivers.

Legit.ng gathered that the outspoken governor pledged his allegiance to members of the party stating that he is ready to lead and steer the ship of leadership on behalf of the party and the Nigerian people.

PDP consensus: I will not compromise, says Wike

He further harped on the fact that he will not be a party to the ideology of consensus candidacy. He described those parading the idea as those who hide the truth.

He said:

“I am not a party to consensus, what I do not like is deceiving people. If you want us to do consensus, tell us the truth, everybody knows about consensus. Some people talk of consensus; I am not here for that rubbish.

“If you want to run for election, come out and run. I told them I am not a party to consensus. If you want to win the election, you need someone with capacity and energy, I am the one that has the capacity and energy, give me the ticket.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the ex-governors of the state, Liyel Imoke, and Donald Duke endorsed Wike and assured him of their utmost support for the presidential ticket of the party.

Gershom Bassey and Sandy Onor also gave their assurance to support Wike as they describe him as one who has the capacity to lead.

2023: Wike meets Gombe delegates

Meanwhile, Governor Wike visited PDP delegates in Gombe state to solicit their support for his presidential ambition.

Wike told Gombe delegates that he has the capacity and energy required to serve and salvage Nigeria as its president come 2023.

He said:

“If you want PDP to win the election in 2023 I have made myself available. Give me the ticket, let me go and take the power for you."

2023: Nyesom Wike gets Fayose's backing

Similarly, in the south western part of Nigeria, the Rivers state governor got a major endorsement from party stalwart, Ayodele Fayose.

According to report, Fayose described the Rivers governor as a man with exemplary character.

He spoke highly of Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt when a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, said to be Mr Wike’s friends, presented the party presidential nomination form to the governor.

