2023: Full List Of Presidential Aspirants Across Political Parties
Politics

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

As the 2023 presidential election approaches, a lot of politicians from various political parties are publicly indicating their interest to take over President Muhammadu Buhari's seat at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

It is believed that some other persons are still weighing their chances and while at it, they are presently making consultations with stakeholders and supporters.

At the moment, there are not less than 41 presidential aspirants from political platforms like APC PDP, ADC, PRP, SDP, APGA, AP, and AAC.

Names of politicians in various lists
The aspirants are not less than 41 from eight political parties
Lists of the aspirants in the above-mentioned parties are as follows:

APC

  1. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  2. Prof Yemi Osinbajo
  3. Chief Rotimi Amaechi
  4. Dr. Chris Ngige
  5. Governor Yahaya Bello
  6. Ibinabo Joy Dokubo
  7. Ihechukwu Dallas-Chima
  8. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu
  9. Engr Dave Umahi
  10. Rev Moses Ayom
  11. Senator Rochas Okorocha
  12. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim
  13. Ibrahim Bello Dauda
  14. Dr. Tunde Bakare
  15. Tein Jack-Rich

PDP

  1. Senator Bukola Saraki
  2. Senator Anyim Pius Anyim
  3. Peter Obi
  4. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
  5. Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze
  6. Sam Ohuabunwa
  7. Olivia Diana Teriela
  8. Dele Momodu
  9. Ayo Fayose
  10. Muhammed Hayatu-Deen
  11. Senator Bala Mohammed
  12. Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal
  13. Udom Emmanuel
  14. Nyesom Wike
  15. Chief Charlie Ugwu

ADC

  1. Prof Kingsley Moghalu
  2. Chukwuka Monye
  3. Dr. Mani Ibrahim

SDP

  1. Adewole Adebajo
  2. Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

PRP

  1. Patience Key
  2. Chief Kola Abiola

APGA

  1. Angela Johnson

AP

  1. Professor Christopher Imunolen

AAC

  1. Omoyele Sowore

Madam Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche

2023: Governance suffers as public office holders prepare for party primaries

Meanwhile, major organs of governments across the country operate at the lowest ebb as politicians engage in an intense fight for tickets of their parties for the 2023 general election in the country.

A survey by the newspaper showed that top functionaries of government and lawmakers have riveted their attention to securing tickets for elective offices as parties step up preparations for primaries to pick candidates.

The National Assembly had proceeded on break, ostensibly to enable its members, a number of whom are seeking fresh mandate or nursing governorship aspiration, to partake in their respective party primaries.

Thus, many lawmakers have been involved in a publicity stunt in the last few weeks, inaugurating empowerment schemes and projects in their constituencies to curry the favour of their constituents.

