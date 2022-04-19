As the 2023 presidential election approaches, a lot of politicians from various political parties are publicly indicating their interest to take over President Muhammadu Buhari's seat at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

It is believed that some other persons are still weighing their chances and while at it, they are presently making consultations with stakeholders and supporters.

At the moment, there are not less than 41 presidential aspirants from political platforms like APC PDP, ADC, PRP, SDP, APGA, AP, and AAC.

Lists of the aspirants in the above-mentioned parties are as follows:

APC

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Prof Yemi Osinbajo Chief Rotimi Amaechi Dr. Chris Ngige Governor Yahaya Bello Ibinabo Joy Dokubo Ihechukwu Dallas-Chima Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Engr Dave Umahi Rev Moses Ayom Senator Rochas Okorocha Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Ibrahim Bello Dauda Dr. Tunde Bakare Tein Jack-Rich

PDP

Senator Bukola Saraki Senator Anyim Pius Anyim Peter Obi Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze Sam Ohuabunwa Olivia Diana Teriela Dele Momodu Ayo Fayose Muhammed Hayatu-Deen Senator Bala Mohammed Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal Udom Emmanuel Nyesom Wike Chief Charlie Ugwu

ADC

Prof Kingsley Moghalu Chukwuka Monye Dr. Mani Ibrahim

SDP

Adewole Adebajo Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

PRP

Patience Key Chief Kola Abiola

APGA

Angela Johnson

AP

Professor Christopher Imunolen

AAC

Omoyele Sowore

Madam Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche

2023: Governance suffers as public office holders prepare for party primaries

Meanwhile, major organs of governments across the country operate at the lowest ebb as politicians engage in an intense fight for tickets of their parties for the 2023 general election in the country.

A survey by the newspaper showed that top functionaries of government and lawmakers have riveted their attention to securing tickets for elective offices as parties step up preparations for primaries to pick candidates.

The National Assembly had proceeded on break, ostensibly to enable its members, a number of whom are seeking fresh mandate or nursing governorship aspiration, to partake in their respective party primaries.

Thus, many lawmakers have been involved in a publicity stunt in the last few weeks, inaugurating empowerment schemes and projects in their constituencies to curry the favour of their constituents.

