The agitation for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's presidential declaration has reached a fever pitch as it stands

Jonathan who has been silent about his ambition over the past few months has finally broken his silence

It is not clear at the moment if Jonathan will contest, as it is also not clear which political umbrella he will be contesting under

a solidarity call by supporters to contest the 2023 presidential election, former President Goodluck Jonathan has broken his silence.

According to The Nation newspaper, the Bayelsa-born politician said he will not be declaring his presidential ambition at present.

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is said to be leading the public opinion poll ahead of the 2023 election.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the former president who was addressing a stream of protesters at his Abuja office said plans are ongoing to ensure he declares at the right time.

Meanwhile, it is not clear which platform Jonathan will be contesting under as there were reports that the ruling party APC might be fielding him as the 'dark horse' for the presidential ticket.

Recall that some months ago, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) met with the Bayelsa-born politician over a speculated permutation to field him as the flagbearer of the party.

However, Legit.ng gathered that there were no clear details of the closed-door meeting as reports on a possible permutation were all based on speculation.

Speaking at the premises of the office of the former president, the convener of the protesting group Mayor Samuel said the emergence of the incumbent government was due to the fact that Nigerians were deceived and brainwashed.

He said:

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.

2023: Handover to Jonathan, the country needs him, ex-warlord tells Buhari

In another development ahead of the 2023 presidential election, insinuations are rife that President Muhammadu Buhari is secretly wooing his predecessor in office, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to the ruling APC.

In a twist, a former warlord has urged the president to work for Jonathan's candidacy in the forthcoming polls, noting he is the people's choice.

Meanwhile, the former president is yet to address the speculations of his flirtation with the APC, southern leaders have taken turns to counsel him against the move.

2023: GEJ leading public opinion poll

Meanwhile, an emerging report has confirmed that the former president has emerged as the winner of a poll carried out by a youth group known as Fix Naija.

The organisers in a statement sent to Legit.ng recently noted that the exercise was carried out on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Jonathan emerged winner and defeated other presidential aspirants like former Lagos state governor; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Imo state governor; Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

