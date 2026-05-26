President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent heartfelt greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world as they mark Eid-el-Kabir 2026, the Festival of Sacrifice

In his message, he emphasised the values of faith, unity, and compassion, urging Nigerians to embrace selflessness and support one another

Tinubu also reflected on Nigeria’s progress, noting that recent reforms have stabilised the economy and strengthened security, while assuring citizens of continued commitment to national renewal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

In his message, he emphasised the importance of faith, obedience, and sacrifice, drawing inspiration from Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah.

Tinubu Eid-el-Kabir 2026 message inspires unity, sacrifice, and compassion across Nigeria. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

“I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria and worldwide as they celebrate the glorious Eid-el-Kabir, the Festival of Sacrifice,” the President said.

Call for unity and compassion

Tinubu highlighted that Eid-el-Kabir is a reminder of the values of mercy, compassion, and unity. He urged Nigerians to embrace selflessness and reach out to the less privileged, stressing that the festival is a time to strengthen bonds of brotherhood across race, ethnicity, and creed.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s journey, Tinubu noted that the reforms undertaken in the past three years have stabilised the economy, making the country a preferred investment destination. He assured citizens that these sacrifices are yielding results, with improved security and greater opportunities on the horizon.

“The walk through the dark tunnel is over, and the light is here,” he declared, expressing confidence that ongoing reforms will continue to drive growth and prosperity.

Security and resilience

Acknowledging the challenges posed by terrorists and bandits, Tinubu praised the efforts of Nigeria’s security and intelligence agencies, including the recent elimination of a wanted ISIS leader. He reassured communities affected by violence that they are not forgotten and vowed that Nigeria will ultimately defeat the forces of evil.

The President urged Muslim faithful to use the sacred occasion to pray for peace, wisdom for leaders, and for those who commit crimes to abandon their ways or face justice. He encouraged Nigerians to share with neighbours and support the less privileged, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to building a nation where all citizens can live in peace and pursue their dreams freely.

Commitment to development

Tinubu reaffirmed his government’s dedication to investing in security, infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital. He concluded his message with blessings for Nigeria, saying:

“On behalf of the government, I wish you all a peaceful, joyous, and blessed Eid al-Kabir. May Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers, and may He continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Eid Mubarak! Happy Sallah!”

Nigeria Eid Mubarak 2026 highlights progress in reforms, security, and economic stability. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Facebook

Northern governor approves N20,000 sallah package

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved a N20,000 Eid-el-Kabir goodwill package for Kano State civil servants. The governor said the Eid package reflected his administration’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers.

The Sallah package comes shortly after the payment of May salaries to state and local government workers and across its 44 local government areas. He described the workers as the backbone of the public service in the state.

Source: Legit.ng