Governor Nyesome Wike says he has the magic wand to address the insecurity currently witnessed in Nigeria

The Rivers state governor and PDP presidential aspirant made the comment when he met the party's delegates in Taraba state

Wike also canvassed the need for state police in Nigeria, stressing that it will go a long way in addressing the issue of insecurity

Jalingo - Rivers governor Nyesom Wike has told delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba state that if he secures the party’s presidential ticket and wins the 2023 election, he will take the war to armed bandits currently laying siege in certain parts of the country.

Wike said if bandits hear his name as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, they will run away.

Governor Nyesom Wike has been very vocal about his plans to secure Nigeria. Photo credit: Rivers state government

The Rivers start governor said:

“The one problem that our PDP government (under me if elected) must solve is to bring down the level of insecurity in this country otherwise there is no way the economy can grow.

“When bandits hear my name they will run because I will take the war to them. I will be the Commander-in-Chief in action.

“I’ll be commanding in projects, in security, in agriculture and the economy together with the armed forces. I’ll be commanding every aspect of life that will make Nigerians happy. This is because I have the capacity to solve the problems of Nigeria.”

He also said the establishment of state police would be one enduring approach to addressing the festering insecurity in Nigeria.

While wooing the delegates in the state capital, Jalingo on Thursday, April 21, Wike dismissed the argument against the need for state police.

His words:

“You cannot stop this insecurity if you don’t have state police. You must have state police, there are no two ways about it.

“Having state police does not mean you will not have federal police. All over the federal system, even councils have their own police so that you employ people who know the environment.

“You cannot take a stranger to go to Mambilla, it will take him years to understand that place. You can’t take a stranger and go to Donga or Chanchangi. So, you need people who know the environment so they will be able to take care of the place.

“If federal offences are committed, the federal police should handle them. If they are state offences, the state police should handle them. So one key thing to stop this insecurity in Nigeria is to have state police.”

Insecurity: Buhari asked to resign by Northern Elders Forum

Recall that the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) recently demanded the immediate resignation of President Buhari, over the raging killings across the country, especially in the north.

The spokesman of NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made the call on Tuesday, April 12, saying the forum took the decision over the raging killings across the country, especially in northern Nigeria.

The forum said it will be a monumental disaster to allow the president to remain in power until May 2023.

Source: Legit.ng