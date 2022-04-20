Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike is not relaxed to make sure he gets the PDP's presidential ticket

In achieving his desired aim, the Nigerian politician has urged the National Working Committee of the party to work in his favour

A few months before the presidential election, Wike says he is very prepared to take the bull by the horn and contest keenly for the nation's most exalted position, the office of the presidency

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to give him the presidential ticket as payback for his effort to bring them to office.

He made this call while addressing the party national leadership in Abuja on Tuesday, April 19, to formally request their support in his bid to become its flagbearer.

Expressing his preparedness to be president, Wike noted that it is time for the party officials to repay him for the good he did to them, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Wike said he campaigned for the NWC members, and it is now their turn to pay back. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

He said:

“One good turn deserves another. So you people should also payback. Because you didn’t go to campaign, but now am coming to campaign. So payback.”

The Rivers governor flaunted his credentials as a true party man who lived through its trials and tribulations to save it why some people abandoned the main opposition party, Daily Trust added.

He added:

“I am a full committed member of this party. I entered this party in 1998 when it was formed. This party has given me everything in life and I have never abandoned this party because of one grievance or the other."

Wike stated that the PDP needs people like him who can withstand the Federal Government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying: “PDP requires people like us to face APC."

Wike meets Calabar delegates

The Rivers governor during a consultative tour to Calabar, the capital of Cross River state, insisted that the PDP must adopt the zoning policy as he played down the consensus candidacy option.

Legit.ng reported that Wike said he will not compromise his presidential ambition over the idea of consensus candidacy as suggested by some PDP big wigs.

The outspoken governor also aimed a dig at Senator Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal over the adoption of consensus candidacy for the PDP in selecting a presidential candidate.

