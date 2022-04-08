Earlier, Senator Uba Sani declared his intention to contest the Kaduna state's most exalted position, the office of the Governor under the ruling APC

In a recent move, Sani stormed the home of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Kaduna to receive blessings for his political aspiration

Meanwhile, this move by the governorship hopeful is coming a few days after the national leader of the APC visited the Islamic scholar to receive his blessings for his presidential ambition

Influential Nigerian Senator representing the Kaduna Central District, Senator Uba Sani paid a visit to the Kaduna home of a prominent Islamic scholar and an astute teacher, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, on Wednesday, April 6.

The senator who earlier declared his governorship ambition, was at the scholar's residence to receive spiritual blessings for his 2023 race.

Meanwhile, Sani is contesting the 2023 Kaduna governorship race under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi lays hand on Uba Sani's head and prayed for him. Photo credit: Umar Mustapha, Uba Sani

Confirming this development, he took to his official Twitter page to share pictures of his visit and tweeted:

"He prayed for me and also took the opportunity to pray for our dear state, Kaduna & our country at large. JAXAKALLAHU KHAIR.Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi is a renowned scholar and an astute teacher who stood tall in the field of learning."

Also confirming the visit via his official Facebook page was Umar Mustapha, Sani wrote:

"I paid homage to our religious leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi at his Kaduna residence.

"Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi is a renowned scholar and an astute teacher who stood tall in the field of learning. His knowledge has indeed been an impactful one in our society today.

"He prayed for me and also took the opportunity to pray for our dear state and country at large as regards the recent unfortunate happenings."

Tinubu 's earlier visit

During Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visit to Kaduna to condole with the people and government of the state over the tragic train incident, he also paid homage to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, a powerful and aged Islamic cleric.

In a photo shared by Joe Igbokwe via Facebook on Tuesday, April 5, the former Lagos governor was seen going down on his knees while the Sheikh laid hands on his head in prayer.

For some, this is a much-needed endorsement from the influential religious leader as Tinubu advances his presidential ambition, especially in the northern region of Nigeria.

2023 presidency: El-Rufai fails to endorse tinubu as he visits Kaduna, gives strong advice to Jagaban

The national leader of the ruling APC Tinubu had visited Kaduna state to condole the governor over the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.

Nasir El-Rufai receiving Bola Tinubu commended him for honouring victims of the ill-fated train by cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium.

However, the governor, like what has become the norm with every presidential aspirant's visit, failed to endorse Tinubu's ambition to run for Nigeria's number one seat of power.

