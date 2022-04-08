The real health position of the governor of Ekiti state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been revealed

In a recent statement by his media aide, Akeredolu described the media report as false while noting that the government and other officials left the shores of the country to attend an investment summit in UAE

The statement stated further that the government officially transferred power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to perform the functions of his office while he is away

The Ondo state government has described a report that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was hospitalized in Germany 'as wicked and misleading.'

This was in reaction to an online platform's report stating the governor Governor was hospitalised in Germany.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the government said Akeredolu, alongside other colleagues, left Nigeria for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the largest annual investment meeting in the UAE between Monday and Thursday, March 28 and March 31, 2022.

His aide revealed Governor Akeredolu is not hospitalised anywhere. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

The truth

In a statement issued by the chief press secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, he said the governor had earlier, sent a letter to the state House of Assembly that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 annual leave.

Olatunde disclosed the governor also transferred power to the deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to perform the functions of his office while he is away.

He said:

“In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu is not hospitalized anywhere. These are mere wishes of failed politicians who now carry the burden of uncanny distrust and embedded treachery. We won’t even wish them their evil imaginations. Once, they have tried; and they failed woefully. No amount of borrowed falsehood to cover up their moral deficiencies will bring back their lost political glory."

