The family of late Nollywood actress Tope Osoba announced the postponement of her burial, which was scheduled for August 13, 2026

The announcement came hours after an emotional candlelight procession held in her honour at LTV 8, Ikeja, on Tuesday night

The family cited the need for further arrangements and said a new date would be communicated through official channels

The family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has announced that her burial ceremony, previously set for August 13, 2026, will no longer hold as planned.

The news came in a post published on the late actress's Instagram page on August 12, less than 24 hours before mourners were expected to gather at Saint James Anglican Church in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The family of late actress Temitope Osoba postpones her scheduled burial ceremony. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Interment had been planned at the Iperu Remo Cemetery, with attendees requested to dress in white.

The service was originally scheduled between 10:00 am and 11:00 am.

In the latest announcement, the family said the decision followed the candlelight procession held in Tope's honour the previous evening.

Tope Osoba's family stated that the postponement is until further notice, meaning the date is not yet fixed.

"With deep sadness, the family of Tope Osoba wishes to inform friends, colleagues, fans, and well-wishers that the burial ceremony has been POSTPONED until further notice. Following the Candlelight / Artist's Night held in honour of Tope, the family has decided to postpone the burial to allow for further arrangements and necessary conclusions," the family wrote.

The statement, signed by the Osoba and Awonuga family, urged those who had been following the proceedings to remain patient while outstanding matters are resolved.

"The new burial date and venue will be communicated officially by the family once the necessary matters have been resolved," it added.

The burial plans for late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba are postponed by her family. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Candlelight night precedes burial postponement

The evening before the announcement, a candlelight procession was held in honour of Tope Osoba on Tuesday, August 11, at LTV 8 in Ikeja, Lagos.

Themed "An Evening of Love, Music and Memories," the gathering brought together friends and fans of the late actress for prayers, tributes, and songs performed in her memory.

Several Nollywood personalities attended, including Toyosi Adesanya, Jigan Babaoja, Alesh Sanni, and Foluke Daramola.

However, many prominent figures from the Yoruba film industry were notably absent, an omission that observers found conspicuous given the significance of the occasion.

About Tope Osoba's death

The death of Temitope Osoba was officially announced on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The family has not disclosed the cause of her passing.

The Osoba family expressed gratitude to all who came out to pay their respects and asked for continued prayers and support as they navigate what they described as a "difficult and sensitive period."

Read Tope Osoba's family announcement about the postponement of her burial service below:

Ronke Oshodi Oke Slams Pastor Fiancé

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke criticised Prophet Itunu Onadeko, the fiancé of late actress Temitope Osoba, for his controversial remarks after her death.

She accused him of hypocrisy, pointing out that he tolerated Osoba’s smoking habit while donations worth millions of naira were flowing in, but distanced himself once the money was gone.

Ronke Oshodi Oke further questioned the morality of a pastor cohabiting with a woman for years without marrying her.

Source: Legit.ng