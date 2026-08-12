Osun 2026 Election: 5 Things To Avoid On Election Day
- Osun State residents will head to the polls on Saturday, August 15, to elect a new governor for the next four years
- INEC has laid out procedures that all voters, party agents, and supporters are expected to follow at polling units
- Electoral offences ranging from vote-buying to ballot box snatching carry criminal sanctions under Nigerian law
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Residents of Osun State will cast their ballots on Saturday, August 15, to choose a new governor, and all participants in the exercise are urged to conduct themselves within the bounds of the law to avoid criminal prosecution.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for managing the process, and voters, party agents, and supporters are all expected to respect the procedures set out for polling day. Below are five key things to avoid during the election.
Don't destroy the ballot box
Channels TV reported that removing, damaging, or interfering with electoral materials is an offence under Nigerian electoral law. Such actions disrupt the voting process and can lead to criminal charges. Voters are expected to allow INEC officials to work freely without any form of interference.
Osun: Don't buy or sell votes
Offering cash or any other inducement to influence a voter's choice is illegal. Anyone who encounters vote-buying activity is advised to report it through the appropriate channels rather than participate.
Osun: Don't engage in violence or intimidation
Fighting, issuing threats, or any behaviour likely to cause disorder at a polling unit is strictly prohibited. This applies to voters, party agents, and political supporters alike. A calm environment is essential for the process to run smoothly.
Don't interfere with the voting process
Obstructing INEC officials, tampering with materials, or disrupting accreditation and voting procedures are all prohibited. Every person at a polling unit is required to follow the laid-down rules and allow the exercise to proceed without hindrance.
Don't campaign or canvass at the polling unit
Polling units are designated for voting alone. Last-minute campaigning or pressuring voters at the polling unit is not allowed. Every voter must be free to make their choice without undue influence or intimidation from any individual or group.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng