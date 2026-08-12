Osun State residents will head to the polls on Saturday, August 15, to elect a new governor for the next four years

INEC has laid out procedures that all voters, party agents, and supporters are expected to follow at polling units

Electoral offences ranging from vote-buying to ballot box snatching carry criminal sanctions under Nigerian law

Residents of Osun State will cast their ballots on Saturday, August 15, to choose a new governor, and all participants in the exercise are urged to conduct themselves within the bounds of the law to avoid criminal prosecution.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for managing the process, and voters, party agents, and supporters are all expected to respect the procedures set out for polling day. Below are five key things to avoid during the election.

Things to avoid in the Osun governorship election on Saturday explained Photo Credit: @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

Don't destroy the ballot box

Channels TV reported that removing, damaging, or interfering with electoral materials is an offence under Nigerian electoral law. Such actions disrupt the voting process and can lead to criminal charges. Voters are expected to allow INEC officials to work freely without any form of interference.

Osun: Don't buy or sell votes

Offering cash or any other inducement to influence a voter's choice is illegal. Anyone who encounters vote-buying activity is advised to report it through the appropriate channels rather than participate.

Osun: Don't engage in violence or intimidation

Fighting, issuing threats, or any behaviour likely to cause disorder at a polling unit is strictly prohibited. This applies to voters, party agents, and political supporters alike. A calm environment is essential for the process to run smoothly.

Don't interfere with the voting process

Obstructing INEC officials, tampering with materials, or disrupting accreditation and voting procedures are all prohibited. Every person at a polling unit is required to follow the laid-down rules and allow the exercise to proceed without hindrance.

Don't campaign or canvass at the polling unit

Polling units are designated for voting alone. Last-minute campaigning or pressuring voters at the polling unit is not allowed. Every voter must be free to make their choice without undue influence or intimidation from any individual or group.

Source: Legit.ng