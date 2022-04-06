Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed understands the primacy of grey hairs, spiritual power, and influence of political affluence

The former Lagos governor demonstrated this understanding when he visited Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi in Kaduna on Tuesday, April 5

Tinubu in complete respect and honour, went on his knees where he received a surgical operation not long ago as the cleric laid hands on his head

Kaduna - During Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visit to Kaduna to condole with the people and government of the state over the tragic train incident, he also paid homage to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, a powerful and aged Islamic cleric.

In a photo shared by Joe Igbokwe via Facebook on Tuesday, April 5, the former Lagos governor was seen going down on his knees while the Sheikh laid hands on his head in prayer.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi is an influential Islam cleric in Kaduna (Photo: Tinubu Support Group)

For some, this is a much-needed endorsement from the influential religious leader as Tinubu advances his presidential ambition, especially in the northern region of Nigeria.

The same photo was shared on Twitter by the Tinubu Support Group in a tweet on Tuesday.

Speaking on the visit to the cleric, Tinubu noted that his discussions with him touched on tenets of Islam and how they can be instrumental to end the violence ravaging the nation.

His words:

"Before leaving Kaduna, I also visited the esteemed Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. Our discussions touched on a range of issues but focused, in particular, on how the teachings of Islam can be better used to end the violence and strife in this country, particularly during this Holy month."

2023 presidency: El-Rufai fails to endorse Tinubu as he visits Kaduna

Meanwhile, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, April 5, said that Nigeria was at crossroads with the multi-faceted challenges facing the country at the moment.

The governor received Tinubu who had visited the state to condole him on the terrorists' attack on the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28.

Applauding Tinubu for cancelling his 70th birthday colloquium in honour of victims of the train attack, El-Rufai failed to endorse the APC national leader's presidential ambition.

