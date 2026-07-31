Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the May 15, 2026 abduction of students and teachers in Oriire LGA

Makinde said allegations that his administration orchestrated the kidnapping made it even more necessary to establish the facts through an independent inquiry

The commission's chairman, retired Justice Mojeed Owoade, said the panel would be guided strictly by facts and may request an extension beyond the four-week deadline

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the abduction of students and teachers from the Esiele and Yawata communities in Oriire Local Government Area, directing the panel to deliver its findings within four weeks.

The inauguration took place at the Executive Council Chamber in the Governor's Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. Makinde said the commission was set up to independently examine what happened on May 15, 2026, when pupils and their teachers were seized from the affected communities, identify where security and institutional systems failed, and propose steps to prevent a repeat.

Makinde responds to political allegations

The governor acknowledged that some quarters had accused his administration of being behind the abduction, saying those claims made a thorough investigation all the more necessary. While the victims were eventually rescued, Makinde said securing their release did not close the matter, and that the government owed the public a full account of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He drew on a personal family experience to explain why he placed such weight on a comprehensive probe, though he did not disclose specifics. He also said any call for external support during the crisis was intended to complement, not undermine, the work of security agencies.

Addressing the newly constituted panel directly, Makinde acknowledged the political sensitivity of the assignment. "This is also a season of politics. You have agreed to serve knowing well that this assignment may come back to you in such a way that people may think you are being used for political purposes," he said, urging members to carry out their work with impartiality, professionalism and strict adherence to the law.

The commission has been specifically mandated to establish the facts of the abduction, identify any operational or institutional lapses, recommend ways to strengthen school and community security, and ensure that such an event does not happen again.

Commission chairman pledges fact-based inquiry

Retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Professor Mojeed Owoade, who chairs the commission, responded on behalf of the panel, assuring Nigerians that the inquiry would be driven entirely by facts and evidence.

Owoade signalled that four weeks may not be sufficient for a thorough investigation. "Will the one month be enough? It may not be. If it is not, we will ask for an extension," he said.

Makinde confirmed that more time would be granted if required, adding that facing difficult events honestly was essential for building stronger institutions and protecting communities in the future.

Source: Legit.ng